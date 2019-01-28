Kohli impressed by talented youngster Shubhman Gill

January 28, 2019 16:40 IST

'I saw him bat in the nets and I was like wow I was not even ten percent of that when I was 19'

IMAGE: Shubhman Gill was Man of the Tournament at last year's Under-19 World Cup. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

India skipper Virat Kohli on Monday said watching the young Shubman Gill bat at the nets made him realise that he was not even 10 percent as talented when he was 19.

"There are some outstanding talents coming in. You saw Prithivi Shaw grabbed his opportunities with both hands (opening Test in the West Indies). Shubman again is a very exciting talent," Kohli said.

"I saw him bat in the nets and I was like wow I was not even ten percent of that when I was 19.

"That's the confidence that they carry and it is great for Indian cricket if the standard keeps going up and the guys coming in can make impact performances straight away and we would be more than happy to give them the chances and help then grow."

Shubman, whose batting is a mirror image of Kohli, was part of the India's U-19 World Cup winning team. Batting at number three, he had scored 418 runs at the ICC event last year to be adjudged the Player of the Tournament.

IMAGE: Ross Taylor scored 93 off 106 balls in the 3rd ODI to help prop New Zealand's total. Photograph: Phil Walter/Getty Images

Disappointed with yet another loss, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson said: "They are a very good side and they are teaching us a lesson. There are improvements today and we want to appreciate some of the lessons we have learnt from their side," Williamson said.

"The consistency about their plans and the way they forced some mistakes I guess we have to be better than that."

He praised Ross Taylor and Tom Latham for their innings which helped the hosts post 243.

"The wicket was tough and the partnership between Latham and Ross was outstanding," he said.

The Kiwi bowlers also failed to provide regular breakthroughs and Williamson said they need to take wickets to put pressure on India.

"I think we are going okay with the ball in hand. We need early wickets to put pressure on the opposition," he said.