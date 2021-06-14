News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Best-of-three WTC final not realistic, says ICC

Best-of-three WTC final not realistic, says ICC

June 14, 2021 21:08 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: New Zealand's Kane Williamson talks to India's Virat Kohli. Photograph: Martin Hunter/Reuters

Deciding the World Test Championship (WTC) in a best-of-three final is not a realistic idea in a crowded calendar, the governing International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Monday.

India and New Zealand will contest a one-off match in Southampton on Friday for Test cricket's biggest honour, along with the Test Championship Mace and a winners' cheque of $1.6 million.

 

India coach Ravi Shastri has said a best-of-three final would be an ideal way to determine the winner at the end of the WTC's two-year cycle.

ICC acting CEO Geoff Allardice said that would be possible only 'in a perfect world'.

"The reality of the international cricket schedule is that we're not going to have that month or so, blocking out a month or so for all the teams in the tournament for a final...," Allardice told a virtual news conference.

"That's why (a) one-match final was decided upon."

The WTC was launched in 2019 to create a pinnacle event for five-day international cricket, following the successes of the T20 and 50-over world cups..

Australia and England were in the race before India and New Zealand pulled ahead to grab the top two spots in the WTC final.

"We were really pleased with the way it played out," Allardice said of the qualification process.

"It was obvious that the interest in certain series wasn't just restricted to the two teams involved, " he said. "It was coming from all over the cricketing world and I think to bring that sort of context to test cricket is a real step forward."

The ICC has approved concussion substitutes as well as COVID-19 replacement, which was introduced last year, for this year's final.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
WTC final: 'Swinging ball could be problem for Rohit'
WTC final: 'Swinging ball could be problem for Rohit'
Why Sachin donated blood
Why Sachin donated blood
Where are the Pandyas off to?
Where are the Pandyas off to?
Indonesia badminton star Kido dies of heart attack
Indonesia badminton star Kido dies of heart attack
Retail inflation at 6-mth high; WPI at record 12.94%
Retail inflation at 6-mth high; WPI at record 12.94%
PM meets ministers, Nadda amid Cabinet reshuffle buzz
PM meets ministers, Nadda amid Cabinet reshuffle buzz
How much prize money will WTC winner get?
How much prize money will WTC winner get?

World Test Championship - 2021

World Test Championship - 2021

More like this

'Ashwin and Jadeja should both play in WTC final'

'Ashwin and Jadeja should both play in WTC final'

WTC final: 'Kohli's form will be key for India'

WTC final: 'Kohli's form will be key for India'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use