News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » WTC final: Here's what pitch could offer

WTC final: Here's what pitch could offer

Source: PTI
June 14, 2021 11:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'If we can get some pace and bounce in the pitch, but not too one-sided towards seam movement, we'll be happy.'

Southampton curator Simon Lee said: said: 'The forecast is looking okay, the pitches dry out very quickly here as we do have some sand mixed into our cricket loam, which helped it hold together when the pitches were re-laid some 10 years ago, but it can help it spin as well.'

IMAGE: Southampton curator Simon Lee said: said: 'The forecast is looking okay, the pitches dry out very quickly here as we do have some sand mixed into our cricket loam, which helped it hold together when the pitches were re-laid some 10 years ago, but it can help it spin as well.' Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Head groundsman at Southampton Simon Lee is aiming to produce a pacy and bouncy pitch for the World Test Championship final with some assistance for spinners later on in the game.

The final will be played between India and New Zealand from June 18.

"Pitch preparation for this Test is a little simpler as we are a neutral venue, we are guided by the ICC, but we all want is a good pitch that offers an even contest between the teams," Lee told ESPNcricinfo.

"For me, personally, I just want to get something out that has some pace, bounce and carry in the pitch.

 

"It can be a hard thing to do in England as the weather doesn't help us most of the time, but the forecast in the build-up is good with a lot of sun, so we are hopeful that we'll get some pace and a hard pitch without over-rolling it and killing it."

Both the teams have high quality pace bowlers and Lee wants them to be in the game at all times.

"Pace just makes red-ball cricket exciting, I'm a cricket fan and I want to produce a pitch where the cricket lovers have to watch every ball in case they miss something, be that some class batting or an amazing spell of bowling.

"A maiden over can be quite exciting if it's a battle of skill between both bowler and batter. So, yeah, if we can get some pace and bounce in the pitch, but not too one-sided towards seam movement, we'll be happy," he said.

In the spin department, India have the edge over New Zealand with Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja expected to be part of the playing eleven. Lee said spinners too would come into play eventually.

"As I said, the forecast is looking okay, the pitches dry out very quickly here as we do have some sand mixed into our cricket loam, which helped it hold together when the pitches were re-laid some 10 years ago, but it can help it spin as well.

"To get to that point we'll need the seamers to bowl, some runs scored, and make some rough along the way. The pitch will always get talked about a lot, but you need the players to play their part to make a good game... so if we produce a pitch that allows the players to show their skills at the top level and we have an entertaining game for the fans, we will be more than satisfied."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Why New Zealand will have advantage in WTC final...
Why New Zealand will have advantage in WTC final...
NZ favourites to win WTC, Vaughan reiterates
NZ favourites to win WTC, Vaughan reiterates
Taylor reckons NZ have good back-ups for WTC final
Taylor reckons NZ have good back-ups for WTC final
What Modiji Missed!
What Modiji Missed!
Will Hrithik ace Sunny Deol's act in Gadar? VOTE!
Will Hrithik ace Sunny Deol's act in Gadar? VOTE!
French Open in bag, Djokovic now eyes calendar Slam
French Open in bag, Djokovic now eyes calendar Slam
India records 70,421 COVID-19 cases, 3,921 deaths
India records 70,421 COVID-19 cases, 3,921 deaths

World Test Championship - 2021

World Test Championship - 2021

More like this

Where are the Pandyas off to?

Where are the Pandyas off to?

Rahane reveals the keys to success in England

Rahane reveals the keys to success in England

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use