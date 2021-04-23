Coming out of COVID-19 was a big challenge: Padikkal

Source:

'I was never really thinking about my hundred. For me it was important that we win the game.'

IMAGE: Devdutt Padikkal had tested positive for COVID-19 before the start of the IPL season, which forced to miss RCB's opening match against Mumbai Indians. Photograph: BCCI

Devdutt Padikkal might have smashed his maiden Indian Premier League century but the Royal Challengers Bangalore opener said he wasn't thinking about his personal landmark and was only aiming to take his team to victory against Rajasthan Royas in Mumbai on Thursday.

Padikkal's unbeaten 101 and Kohli's 72 not out helped RCB demolish Rajasthan Royals by 10 wickets, for their fourth straight win in IPL 2021.



"To be honest I was just looking to finish the game off, that's what mattered the most. We wanted to get the win as early as possible and when I was out there I was never really thinking about my hundred. For me it was important that we win the game," said Padikkal.



"It was a good wicket to bat on. The Chennai and Mumbai wicket is completely different and the role we play is completely different on such wickets. It was just purely on the match and I was happy that I was able to do that."



"In the last two seasons, I have only looked to keep things simple and I have not tried to anything different and special. I have tried to be as consistent as possible and thankfully I have been able to do that," added the young Karnataka batsman.



Padikkal had tested positive for COVID-19 before the start of the IPL season, which forced to miss RCB's opening match against Mumbai Indians before he made a comeback in the second game against Sunrisers Hyderabad.



"And coming out of COVID definitely was a big challenge and I was really glad that I was able to contribute to the team's win from the second game," he said.