News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Glenn Maxwell at home with RCB

Glenn Maxwell at home with RCB

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
April 22, 2021 10:37 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'Maxi has taken to this team like duck to water'

Glenn Maxwell

IMAGE: Glenn Maxwell has registered 176 runs in three matches. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) all-rounder Glenn Maxwell said that he has felt at home at the franchise since day one of being in India.

Maxwell who had a torrid time with the bat in the last few seasons of the Indian Premier League has managed to change his fortunes in the ongoing season as he has registered 176 runs in three matches.

 

"The conditions are a bit different here at the Wankhede. There have been some high scores scored here, so for our batting group, it is going to be exciting if we can get going and continue to add to those high totals. I felt like I have been right at home since day one, the coaching staff have been extremely supportive so have the players, it has been great fun so far," said Maxwell.

RCB has managed to win all three games in the ongoing season and it will next take on Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

"It is just about taking one of the responsibilities of Virat's shoulders. He has got a lot of things to do out there, to sort of control what fielders need to be at what positions is one thing he does not have to worry about," said Maxwell.

Maxwell had played a knock of 78 in RCB's last match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and he would be hoping to continue his form.

After the match against KKR, RCB skipper Virat Kohli said that Maxwell had taken to RCB like a duck to water.

"Maxi has taken to this team like duck to water. AB loves the team and they were the difference today. There are areas we can work on. We're not getting ahead of ourselves and not getting over-excited," Kohli said.

RCB is currently at second place on the IPL points table with 6 points from 3 matches.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
How Washy is carrying self-belief from Tests to IPL
How Washy is carrying self-belief from Tests to IPL
Kohli urges citizens to follow COVID-19 protocols
Kohli urges citizens to follow COVID-19 protocols
Has Anushka joined Virat in Chennai?
Has Anushka joined Virat in Chennai?
Meet Royals' new fast bowler Jasprit Gopal
Meet Royals' new fast bowler Jasprit Gopal
Prachi Desai REVEALS how Bollywood functions
Prachi Desai REVEALS how Bollywood functions
CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury's son, 34, dies of Covid
CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury's son, 34, dies of Covid
Bank unions urge IBA for restriction in services
Bank unions urge IBA for restriction in services

Indian Premier League - 2021

Indian Premier League - 2021

More like this

RCB aim to keep momentum going against Rajasthan

RCB aim to keep momentum going against Rajasthan

Padikkal wants to emulate 'big-match' player Gambhir

Padikkal wants to emulate 'big-match' player Gambhir

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use