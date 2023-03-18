News
Kohli Delighted To Meet Maxwell

Kohli Delighted To Meet Maxwell

By REDIFF CRICKET
March 18, 2023 09:37 IST
Glenn Maxwell

IMAGE: Virat Kohli with Glenn Maxwell. Photograph: BCCI

When India met Australia for the first match of the ODI series, it looked like a reunion of IPL team-mates.

 

Virat Kohli

RCB star Virat Kohli looked pleased to meet fit-again team-mate Glenn Maxwell.

The duo have a lot to catch up on.

David Warner

IMAGE: David Warner with Shardul Thakur. Photograph: BCCI

Sharul Thakur, who until 2022 played for the Delhi Capitals, met the new DC skipper David Warner. What did they talk about? Rishabh Pant?

 

Yuzvendra Chahal

IMAGE: Clint McKay and Yuzvendra Chahal played for Mumbai Indians in 2012. Photograph: BCCI

Australia's Assistant Coach Clint McKay and Yuzvendra Chahal were together at Mumbai Indians in IPL 2012.

 

Rahul Dravid

India Coach Rahul Dravid caught up with his former team-mate and good friend Javagal Srinath, the ICC match referee

REDIFF CRICKET
King Kohli came, spoke and inspired RCB
'Wish he could, but...' Raina on MSD playing next year
SEE: Rishabh Pant's Walk In The Pool
India's green targets need deep e-vehicle penetration
Rajinikanth, Ajay Devgn Cheer India
Manish Sisodia's ED custody by extended by 5 days
Another day of washout in Parl over Rahul remarks
AUSTRALIA TOUR INDIA 2023

AUSTRALIA'S TOUR OF INDIA

