Kohli Delighted To Meet Maxwell

IMAGE: Virat Kohli with Glenn Maxwell. Photograph: BCCI

When India met Australia for the first match of the ODI series, it looked like a reunion of IPL team-mates.

RCB star Virat Kohli looked pleased to meet fit-again team-mate Glenn Maxwell.

The duo have a lot to catch up on.

IMAGE: David Warner with Shardul Thakur. Photograph: BCCI

Sharul Thakur, who until 2022 played for the Delhi Capitals, met the new DC skipper David Warner. What did they talk about? Rishabh Pant?

IMAGE: Clint McKay and Yuzvendra Chahal played for Mumbai Indians in 2012. Photograph: BCCI

Australia's Assistant Coach Clint McKay and Yuzvendra Chahal were together at Mumbai Indians in IPL 2012.

India Coach Rahul Dravid caught up with his former team-mate and good friend Javagal Srinath, the ICC match referee