IMAGE: Virat Kohli hit just the one boundary in his knock to get to the milestone. Photograph: BCCI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli is not in the best nick. But he stilled managed to reach another landmark on Thursday.

In the match against Delhi Capitals, Kohli struck his 1000th boundary, thus becoming the first player to hit those many fours in the history of the tournament.

Kohli, who has been with RCB since the tournament's inception has been facing a lean patch.

He was dismissed by Vipraj Nigam for a 14-ball 22, hitting just the landmark-attaining boundary.