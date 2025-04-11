Axar appreciates DC's winning streak

IMAGE: Captain Axar Patel congratulates Kuldeep Yadav on taking the wicket of Jitesh Sharma. Photograph: BCCI

KL Rahul scored a measured 93 not out to guide Delhi Capitals to a six-wicket win against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Chasing a modest 164, Delhi Capitals stuttered at the start but Rahul's composed knock from 53 balls with six sixes and seven fours did the job for his side.

Tristan Stubbs also played a crucial role with his 38 not out from 23 balls.

Veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled a tight spell of 4-0-26-2 for RCB but they just did not have enough runs on the board.

Earlier, Tim David's late 20-ball 37 not out and Phil Salt's fireworks (37 off 17 balls) had lifted a struggling RCB to 163 for seven in their 20 overs.

DC skipper Axar Patel said four wins in four matches had given the team a huge boost in morale.

"Everyone is playing with confidence, it feels nice (to have won four out of four). We talk about match-ups and what is happening off the surface. I felt they like to face pacers, so tried to hold them back.

"Then the ball was spinning and bouncing, so thought of bowling spin in the powerplay," he said.