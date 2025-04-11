'60 for one, and then 90 for four, that is unacceptable'

'We were lacking in assessing the conditions and the situation'

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals' Kuldeep Yadav celebrates the wicket of RCB's Rajat Patidar. Photograph: BCCI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Rajat Patidar was not amused with the way his batters threw away their wickets in a heap when thing were in cruise control, saying this was "not acceptable" following a six-wicket home loss to the Delhi Capitals on Thursday.

Spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Vipraj Nigam bowled with purpose while KL Rahul struck an unbeaten 93 as the DC juggernaut continued to roll menacingly, inflicting a morale-shattering defeat on RCB with 13 balls to spare.

"We have not batted well. Batters are in a good frame of mind, they have shown nice intent. 60 for one, and then 90 for four, that is not acceptable," said Patidar post match.

RCB's Phil Salt had pummelled the DC bowlers in powerplay overs, guiding the home side to 61/1 in only the fourth over before they slumped to 91/4 after which they lost momentum to score a below-par 163/7.

"We thought it would be a nice batting track. We were lacking in assessing the conditions and the situation," said Patidar, adding that Tim David (37) did his bit by accelerating the run-scoring.

But it came too late in the day.

"The way David accelerated at the end, it was really amazing. The powerplay, the way the (RCB) fast bowlers bowled, it was really special (reducing DC to 30/3)," he added.