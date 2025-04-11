HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » '60 for one, and then 90 for four, that is unacceptable'

'60 for one, and then 90 for four, that is unacceptable'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 11, 2025 00:23 IST

x

'We were lacking in assessing the conditions and the situation'

Delhi Capitals' Kuldeep Yadav celebrates the wicket of RCB's Rajat Patidar

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals' Kuldeep Yadav celebrates the wicket of RCB's Rajat Patidar. Photograph: BCCI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Rajat Patidar was not amused with the way his batters threw away their wickets in a heap when thing were in cruise control, saying this was "not acceptable" following a six-wicket home loss to the Delhi Capitals on Thursday.

Spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Vipraj Nigam bowled with purpose while KL Rahul struck an unbeaten 93 as the DC juggernaut continued to roll menacingly, inflicting a morale-shattering defeat on RCB with 13 balls to spare.

 

"We have not batted well. Batters are in a good frame of mind, they have shown nice intent. 60 for one, and then 90 for four, that is not acceptable," said Patidar post match.

RCB's Phil Salt had pummelled the DC bowlers in powerplay overs, guiding the home side to 61/1 in only the fourth over before they slumped to 91/4 after which they lost momentum to score a below-par 163/7.

"We thought it would be a nice batting track. We were lacking in assessing the conditions and the situation," said Patidar, adding that Tim David (37) did his bit by accelerating the run-scoring.

But it came too late in the day.

"The way David accelerated at the end, it was really amazing. The powerplay, the way the (RCB) fast bowlers bowled, it was really special (reducing DC to 30/3)," he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

IPL PIX: Rahul, spinners help DC trump RCB
IPL PIX: Rahul, spinners help DC trump RCB
'Uncapped player Dhoni will take over as captain'
'Uncapped player Dhoni will take over as captain'
Dhoni a different beast when he is captain: Ganguly
Dhoni a different beast when he is captain: Ganguly
Injured Gaikwad out of IPL, Dhoni to captain CSK
Injured Gaikwad out of IPL, Dhoni to captain CSK
KKR don't let conditions dictate their game: Iyer
KKR don't let conditions dictate their game: Iyer

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Garlic Effect: 7 Great Things About Garlic

webstory image 2

Lost In Ubers: Gold Biscuits, Wedding Saris, Ghee...

webstory image 3

9 Things That Malaika Loves

VIDEOS

Alaya F looks stunning!1:02

Alaya F looks stunning!

Rakul Preet Singh and Pragya Jaiswal spotted in Bandra1:00

Rakul Preet Singh and Pragya Jaiswal spotted in Bandra

Dhanashree rocks her airport look0:52

Dhanashree rocks her airport look

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD