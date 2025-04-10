HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
IPL PIX: Kuldeep, Vipraj help DC restrict RCB to 163 for 7

IPL PIX: Kuldeep, Vipraj help DC restrict RCB to 163 for 7

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
April 10, 2025 21:47 IST

IMAGES from the Indian Premier League match played between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Kuldeep Yadav of Delhi Capitals celebrates the wicket of Rajat Patidar

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav of Delhi Capitals celebrates the wicket of Rajat Patidar. Photograph: BCCI

The wizardry of spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Vipraj Nigam helped Delhi Capitals stage a stirring comeback to restrict Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a below-par 163 for seven in the IPL match in Bengaluru on Thursday.

 

Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep (2/17) and leg-spinner Nigam (2/18) adjusted their lengths beautifully on a pitch that had a touch of sluggishness to drag RCB innings into a marshy pit after the Capitals chose to bowl first.

Phil Salt on the attack

IMAGE: Phil Salt on the attack. Photograph: BCCI

But Delhi's decision to field looked utterly obtuse as Royal Challengers went off the blocks like a galloping horse, going past the 50-run mark in just three overs.

Central to that charge was opener Phil Salt's turbo-charged innings of 37 off 17 balls.

The England batter hammered Mitchell Starc for a sequence of 6, 4, 4, 4, 6 to collect 24 runs in the third over.

Phil Salt is run-out

IMAGE: Phil Salt is run out as he fails to make his ground. Photograph: BCCI

However, Salt got run out in a yes-no situation involving Virat Kohli (22, 14b). Kohli and Salt added 61 runs off 24 balls for the opening stand.

But the introduction of leg-spinner Vipraj Nigam proved a course-altering point.

Mukesh Kumar celebrates on dismissing Devdutt Padikkal 

IMAGE: Mukesh Kumar celebrates on dismissing Devdutt Padikkal. Photograph: BCCI

Nigam gave away just two runs in the fifth over, and pacer Mohit Sharma followed that up with another tidy few balls in the next over.

Pressurised by a series of dot balls, Devdutt Padikkal (1) went for a release shot off Mohit, but it lacked any kinetic energy as Axar Patel completed an easy catch at the edge of the circle.

Vipraj Nigam celebrates on dismissing Virat Kohli 

IMAGE: Vipraj Nigam celebrates on dismissing Virat Kohli. Photograph: BCCI

Kohli, who began to unshackle himself with a six off Nigam over long-on, soon fell to the same bowler while trying to clobber a delivery wide on the off-stump.

Thereafter, the home side lost the wickets of Jitesh Sharma (4) and Liam Livingstone (3) in quick succession as they slipped to 102 for five in the 13th over, a far cry from the start they had.

Captain Axar Patel congratulates Kuldeep Yadav on taking the wicket of Jitesh Sharma

IMAGE: Captain Axar Patel congratulates Kuldeep Yadav on taking the wicket of Jitesh Sharma. Photograph: BCCI

In fact, the hosts lost five wickets for a mere 41 runs in just over eight overs, as DC bowlers exploited a hint grip on the surface to telling effect.

The passage between overs 6th and 13th also saw RCB batters managing just two fours and a six.

Tim David played a late cameo, scoring a 20-ball 37

IMAGE: Tim David played a late cameo, scoring a 20-ball 37. Photograph: BCCI

However, The RCB camp might have harboured some hopes of reaching a much more competitive total through skipper Rajat Patidar, who played a couple of delectable shots.

But Kuldeep's skidder ended Patidar's stay (25) as stumper KL Rahul safely held the ball which almost touched the moon and came back.

Tim David (37 not out, 20b) played a few customary beefy shots in the death overs but it came a wee bit late as RCB's innings ended on a sad note of what could have been.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Indian Premier League 2025

