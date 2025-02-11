How India Fared In Champions Trophy

India are 2-time winners of the Champions Trophy -- in 2002 (joint winner) and 2013 while finishing runners-up in 2000 and 2017.
1998
The inaugural tournament in 1998, known as the ICC KnockOut Trophy, was hosted by Bangladesh.
India, captained by Mohammad Azharuddin, were shocked by the West Indies in the semi-final in Dhaka.
2000
Despite Captain Sourav Ganguly's century, India suffered a 4 wicket defeat against New Zealand in the final in Nairobi.
2002
India and Sri Lanka were declared joint winners after 2 washed out finals in Colombo.
India beat Zimbabwe and England in the group stage before defeating South Africa in the semi-final.
2004
Renamed the ICC Champions Trophy, India came up with their worst-ever showing in the tournament.
A defeat to Pakistan saw India crash out in the group stage.
2006
India suffered the same fate 2 years later, knocked out of the group stage for the 2nd time in a row after losing to the West Indies and Australia.
2009
Defeat against Pakistan in the opening game followed by a rained out match against Australia ended India's campaign in the Champions Trophy group stage for the 3rd successive time.
2013
India won the Champions Trophy under Mahendra Singh Dhoni's captaincy, edging out England by 5 runs in the final reduced to 20 overs because of rain in Birmingham.
2017
It was heartbreak for champions India 4 years later.
Virat Kohli's side suffered a 10 wicket thrashing at Pakistan's hands in the final at The Oval in London.