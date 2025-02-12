Old Teammates Gambhir, McCullum Reunite

IMAGE: Gautam Gambhir and Brendon McCullum played together for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL. Photograph: BCCI

Gautam Gambhir and Brendon McCullum shared a warm embrace at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, before the third and final ODI between India and England.

The two former Kolkata Knight Riders team-mates crossed paths yet again, this time as head coaches of their respective national teams.

The reunion in Ahmedabad was a reminder of their shared past. Gambhir and McCullum played together for KKR in the IPL, with Gambhir leading the franchise to two titles in 2012 and 2014.

McCullum called Gambhir a 'strong leader of men'.

"What I will say about Gautam Gambhir is I've worked with him before, and he's an outstanding leader. He's a really strong leader of men, and in the time that he's had in any sort of leadership positions which he's held previously, he's been able to excel.'