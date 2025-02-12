HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Old Teammates Gambhir, McCullum Reunite

February 12, 2025

Gautam Gambhir

IMAGE: Gautam Gambhir and Brendon McCullum played together for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL. Photograph: BCCI
 

Gautam Gambhir and Brendon McCullum shared a warm embrace at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, before the third and final ODI between India and England.

The two former Kolkata Knight Riders team-mates crossed paths yet again, this time as head coaches of their respective national teams.

The reunion in Ahmedabad was a reminder of their shared past. Gambhir and McCullum played together for KKR in the IPL, with Gambhir leading the franchise to two titles in 2012 and 2014.

Gautam Gambhir

McCullum called Gambhir a 'strong leader of men'.

"What I will say about Gautam Gambhir is I've worked with him before, and he's an outstanding leader. He's a really strong leader of men, and in the time that he's had in any sort of leadership positions which he's held previously, he's been able to excel.'

'What A Messy Selection!'
Bumrah out, Siraj snubbed! India taking too many risks
Check Out Champions Trophy Teams!
Aus in crisis; Starc, Cummins, Hazlewood out of CT
Why selectors refused to risk an 'unfit' Bumrah

