Trophy War! BCCI Seeks ICC Intervention As Naqvi Remains Adamant

IMAGE: Indian players pose without the trophy after winning the Asia Cup final against Pakistan in Dubai on September 28, 2025 . Photograph: Tilak Varma/Instagram

The deadlock over the Asia Cup trophy, which is yet to reach champions India, continues to be unresolved as the Asian Cricket Council's Pakistani head Mohsin Naqvi has refused to part with it despite a fresh missive from the BCCI, backed by boards of Afghanistan and Sri Lanka.

Naqvi has reportedly insisted that a BCCI representative collect the trophy from him at the body's headquarters in Dubai but the Indian board has rejected the offer. The BCCI will bring this matter up in an ICC meeting next month.

"The BCCI secretary, BCCI's ACC representative Rajeev Shukla and representatives of other member boards including Sri Lanka Cricket and Afghanistan had written to the ACC president last week over handing the trophy to India," an ACC source said.

"But his response was that someone from BCCI should come to Dubai and take the trophy from him. So that matter has still not moved. BCCI has made its stance clear that it won't be receiving the trophy from him. So the matter will most likely be decided in the ICC meeting," he added.

The ICC is headed by former BCCI secretary Jay Shah.

Following their five-wicket win over Pakistan in a thrilling final, Indian players refused to accept the trophy from Naqvi, who also serves as Pakistan's Minister for Interior as well as the Pakistan Cricket Board chairman.

The post-match presentation turned chaotic after Naqvi reportedly took the trophy and locked it in his Dubai office.

Indian players had refused to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts during the entire Asia Cup as a mark of respect for the victims of Pahalgam terror attack.

The two teams played each other on every Sunday of the three-week tournament.