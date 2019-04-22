rediff.com

Kohli, Dhoni's VIP guest at IPL match

Last updated on: April 22, 2019 09:41 IST

MS Dhoni

IMAGE: Solih, a cricket enthusiast, was elected Maldives President in November last year. Photograph: BCCI

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli and his Chennai Super Kings counterpart Mahendra Singh Dhoni presented autographed jerseys of their respective teams to visiting Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih before their Indian Premier League match in Bengaluru on Sunday.

 

Dhoni, who has served as India captain, was the first to present CSK's yellow jersey to Solih before current India skipper Kohli presented RCB's red-and-black outfit to the visiting dignitary at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Virat Kohli

Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (COA) member Diana Edulji was among those officials present on the occasion.

Solih, a cricket enthusiast, was elected Maldives President in November last year.

