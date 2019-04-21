IPL PHOTOS: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders

April 21, 2019 18:58 IST

Images from Sunday’s IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders, in Hyderabad.

IMAGE: Khaleel Ahmed celebrates after taking the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders opener Sunil Narine. Photograph: BCCI

Young left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed grabbed three wickets in an impressive spell to help Sunrisers Hyderabad restrict Kolkata Knight Riders 159 for 8 in their IPL match, in Hyderabad, on Sunday.

The 21-year-old speedster dismissed Sunil Narine (25 off 7 balls), who was looking dangerous, in his first spell and then came back to dismiss Shubman Gill (3) and Chris Lynn (51) in corresponding spells to keep the Knight Riders in check.

Senior pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar had figures of 2 for 35 while leg-spinner Rashid Khan (1-23) and seamer Sandeep Sharma (1-37) took a wicket each as the Sunrisers bowlers made life difficult for the KKR batsmen.

IMAGE: Chris Lynn top-scored for Kolkata Knight Riders with a 47-ball 51. Photograph: BCCI

Lynn top-scored for KKR with a dogged 47-ball 51. Rinku Singh was the other notable contributor with a 25-ball 30.

Put in to bat, Lynn and Narine took the opposition to the cleaners early. Both openers hit boundaries off the first deliveries they faced. The duo quickly stitched a 42-run partnership before Ahmed dismissed Narine in the third over.

IMAGE: Bhuvneshwar Kumar celebrates after dismissing Nitish Rana. Photograph: BCCI

Narine's blistering innings of 24 runs off eight balls was laced with three boundaries and two maximums.

Following Narine exit, the momentum shifted in Sunrisers’s favour. Khaleel then dismissed Gill (3) in his next over.

IMAGE: Dinesh Karthik is run-out by wicketkeeper Johny Bairstow. Photograph: BCCI

Nitish Rana (11) and captain Dinesh Karthik (6) also returned to the dressing room in quick succession.

Rinku and Lynn shared a 51-run stand for the fifth wicket to stabilise the innings before Sandeep Sharma dismissed the 21-year-old Indian.

Big-hitter Andre Russel scored 15 off 9 balls. He hit two sixes off Kumar before the right-arm seamer dismissed the Jamaican in the penultimate over.