We briefly discussed it in team meeting: Kohli on farmers' protest

We briefly discussed it in team meeting: Kohli on farmers' protest

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
February 04, 2021 16:55 IST
Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli was among a host of Indian cricket stars, including the iconic Sachin Tendulkar who urged for unity in the country. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

India captain Virat Kohli, on Thursday, said that the ongoing farmers' protest against new agriculture laws has come up for discussion in his team meeting where everyone has 'expressed their views'.

Kohli, speaking online to the media ahead of the first Test against England here, did not divulge the details of the 'brief' conversation on the matter.

 

"We briefly discussed in the team meeting. Everyone expressed their opinion, that's about it," Kohli said when asked about the agitation that has been going on for over two months.

On Wednesday, Kohli was among a host of Indian cricket stars, including the iconic Sachin Tendulkar who urged for unity in the country after some international celebrities like US pop star Rihanna called attention to the plight of the agitating farmers on social media.

"Let us all stay united in this hour of disagreements. Farmers are an integral part of our country and I'm sure an amicable solution will be found between all parties to bring about peace and move forward together," he had tweeted.

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh on Thursday said he is 'confident' that a peaceful resolution will be reached soon.

"As proud citizens of our beloved India, let's stand united in this hour of crisis. There is no problem that cannot be resolved. Our farmer community is the lifeblood of this nation and I am confident that a peaceful resolution will be reached soon #IndiaTogether," Yuvraj tweeted.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
England's tour of India 2021

England's tour of India 2021

