June 09, 2021 20:18 IST

IMAGE: Virat Kohli, left, with Shubman Gill, centre, and Cheteshwar Pujara. Photograph: Kind courtesy Virat Kohli/Twitter

Captain Virat Kohli was all smiles as he posed with Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara during the Indian team's training session at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

'The sun brings out smiles @RealShubmanGill @cheteshwar1,' Kohli tweeted on Wednesday.

=The Indian team is gearing up for the ICC World Test Championship against New Zealand, starting in Southampton from June 18.