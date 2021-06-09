News
'When Mumbaikars experience English summer'

By Rediff Cricket
June 09, 2021 11:16 IST
Jemimah Rodrigues is right on the money with her latest post on Twitter.

Put a Mumbaikar in any place under 20 degrees C and out come all the woolens.

In just one photograph, the young India batter summed up what it is to be a true-blue Mumbaikar.

'When Mumbaikars experience English summer,' Jem captioned the photograph where she is wearing a thick jacket paired with a monkey cap.

Jemimah Rodrigues's tweet

Here's hoping getting acclimatised to the weather holds Jem in good stead for the one-off Test against England in Bristol starting June 16 followed by the T20I series.

Jemimah Rodrigues  

Rediff Cricket
World Test Championship - 2021

World Test Championship - 2021

