News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Tendulkar recovers from COVID-19; to donate plasma

Tendulkar recovers from COVID-19; to donate plasma

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
April 24, 2021 14:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'And you all, who have recovered from COVID-19, consult your doctor and when permissible, please donate blood, it can reduce a lot of problems.'

Sachin Tendulkar

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar had been in home isolation after he was discharged from hospital on April 8. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sachin Tendulkar/Instagram

Former India captain Sachin Tendulkar on Saturday said he has recovered from COVID-19 and will donate plasma when he is eligible.

 

Tendulkar, celebrating his 48th birthday on Saturday, tested positive for the virus on March 27 and had to be briefly hospitalised here as a precautionary measure.

"I would like to give a message, which the doctors have told me to give. Last year, I had inaugurated a plasma donation centre and their message, if plasma is given at the right time, patients can recover faster," Tendulkar said in a video posted on Twitter.

"I personally, when permissible, will donate it and I have spoken to the doctors," he added.

Tendulkar had been in home isolation after he was discharged from hospital on April 8.

A donor should not have any symptoms of the infection for at least 14 days prior to plasma donation.

The legendary right-handed batsman appealed to people who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate their plasma, to help the others.

"And you all, who have recovered from COVID-19, consult your doctor and when permissible, please donate blood, it can reduce a lot of problems.

"We know what problems our family members, friends have, till we are unwell," added the iconic player.

Usually, the donated plasma from COVID recovered patients is used for treatment of the patients who are positive for the virus.

Tendulkar also thanked the doctors for keeping him in a positive frame of mind during his treatment.

"...thank you so very much for your birthday wishes. It's truly made my day. Last month has been a tough month for me. I was tested positive and had to be isolated for 21 days.

"Your prayers and good wishes, my family's prayers and good wishes, friends, last but not the least, all the doctors and the staff with them, they kept me in a positive frame of mind and helped me recover. A big thank you to all of you," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
COVID: Ashwin vows to help anyone 'within my capacity'
COVID: Ashwin vows to help anyone 'within my capacity'
How Mumbai Indians can bounce back after slow start...
How Mumbai Indians can bounce back after slow start...
Axar recovers from COVID-19; joins Delhi Capitals
Axar recovers from COVID-19; joins Delhi Capitals
This birthday, will Salman forgive Arijit?
This birthday, will Salman forgive Arijit?
Justice Ramana sworn in as Chief Justice of India
Justice Ramana sworn in as Chief Justice of India
Nawaz blasts the Maldives show-offs
Nawaz blasts the Maldives show-offs
Chennai pitch in focus as Delhi clash against SRH
Chennai pitch in focus as Delhi clash against SRH

Indian Premier League - 2021

Indian Premier League - 2021

More like this

Sachin@48 'You gave us a lifetime of memories!'

Sachin@48 'You gave us a lifetime of memories!'

Feeling fit, I am on top of my game: Gayle

Feeling fit, I am on top of my game: Gayle

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use