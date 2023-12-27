Rabada joins elite club with 500 international wickets

IMAGE: Kagiso Rabada celebrates Virat Kohli’s wicket. Photograph: ICC/X

South African pace maestro Kagiso Rabada etched his name in history on Tuesday, becoming the seventh bowler from his nation to claim 500 international wickets during the opening Test against India at Centurion.

Displaying his skills on the first day, the 28-year-old concluded with impressive figures of 5/44 in 17 overs, claiming the wickets of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Shardul Thakur.

Accumulating 500 wickets in 218 international appearances, Rabada maintains an average of 24.79 and a strike rate of 35.19. His best bowling figures stand at 7/112. Shaun Pollock holds the record for the highest number of international wickets for the Proteas with 823.

In Test cricket, Rabada has amassed 285 wickets in 61 matches at an average of 22.10, ranking as the seventh-highest wicket-taker for South Africa. In ODIs, he has secured 157 wickets in 101 appearances at an average of 27.77, placing ninth on the Proteas' all-time list.

In T20Is, Rabada has taken 58 wickets in 56 matches with an average of 29.87, making him the sixth-highest wicket-taker for South Africa in the format.