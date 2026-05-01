KL Rahul eyes IPL glory, inspired by MS Dhoni's success

KL Rahul sets his sights on emulating MS Dhoni's IPL trophy haul, emphasising team success over individual achievements and praising the fearless approach of India's emerging T20 cricketers.

IMAGE: KL Rahul has tallied 358 runs from eight games so far in IPL 2026 at an average of 51.14 and a strike rate of 185.49. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points KL Rahul prioritises winning IPL trophies over personal milestones, inspired by MS Dhoni's success.

Rahul acknowledges his strong record at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, attributing it to an emotional connection.

He praises the fearless approach of India's new-generation batters in T20 cricket.

Rahul highlights the clarity and stability he gains from opening the batting in T20 matches.

Delhi Capitals opener KL Rahul has made it clear that personal milestones count for little without titles, saying his biggest ambition remains matching MS Dhoni's haul of five IPL trophies even as he continues to scale the run charts in the league.

Rahul, who recently went past Dhoni on the league's all-time run-scorers list, downplayed the achievement and reiterated his team-first approach.

"I didn't even realise I had gone past Mahi bhai. Personal milestones are good. They reassure me that I'm on the right track. But what would truly make me happy is winning as many trophies as MS Dhoni," Rahul said on JioStar.

"Cricket is a team sport. You want to win trophies. You want to be part of successful sides. That has always been my goal."

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Rahul's special connection with Chinnaswamy Stadium

The stylish right-hander also opened up about his remarkable record at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, attributing it to an emotional connect with his home ground.

"I've thought about whether there's a switch I use against RCB, but I haven't found an answer. Chinnaswamy is very special to me. I grew up there, and something just clicks when I play at that venue," he said.

"So, a psychological switch happens when I go there. It's not just against RCB. I've done well in international games there too. Some stadiums just give you a good vibe and make you feel you'll do well."

New generation redefining T20 batting

Rahul also hailed the fearless approach of India's new-generation batters, pointing out how youngsters are redefining T20 batting with their aggressive mindset.

"They don't fear reputations -- whether it's someone like Jasprit Bumrah or Pat Cummins. They just see the ball and want to hit it out of the park. That's the mindset modern T20 cricket demands."

"It's phenomenal what the new-age cricketers are doing. Vaibhav Suryavanshi has taken world cricket by storm. Two centuries at the age of 15 is something I never even dreamt of doing.

"Ayush Mhatre has also done well, helping CSK score quick runs. The amount of talent coming up in India is scary, especially in T20 cricket. These fearless prodigies are changing the way T20s are played."

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The importance of opening the batting

Reflecting on his own role, Rahul said opening the batting continues to give him clarity and stability, even as moving across positions has helped him evolve.

"Being an opener makes my life easier. It's a role I've always done, and it gives me a clear game plan. But batting in different positions has helped me grow and understand my game better," he added.

With Delhi Capitals firmly in the playoff race, Rahul's form at the top remains key to their prospects.