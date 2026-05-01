HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » Sunrisers Hyderabad Sign RS Ambrish As Injury Replacement

Sunrisers Hyderabad Sign RS Ambrish As Injury Replacement

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 01, 2026 16:53 IST

x

Sunrisers Hyderabad have signed RS Ambrish as an injury replacement for Shivam Mavi, adding a promising all-rounder to their squad for the remainder of the Indian Premier League season.

SRH's new recruit, RS Ambrish

IMAGE: SRH's new recruit, RS Ambrish. Photograph: Sunrisers Hyderabad/X

Key Points

  • Sunrisers Hyderabad sign RS Ambrish as injury replacement for Shivam Mavi.
  • Shivam Mavi ruled out of IPL season due to a groin injury.
  • RS Ambrish was part of the India Under-19 World Cup winning squad.
  • Ambrish was India Under-19's joint-highest wicket-taker at the World Cup.

Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday picked RS Ambrish as an injury replacement for Shivam Mavi for the remainder of the Indian Premier League.

Shivam Mavi's Injury and Replacement

'Mavi, a right-arm medium pacer, has been ruled out of the ongoing season due to a groin injury,' IPL said in a statement.

 

RS Ambrish: A Promising Young Talent

All-rounder Ambrish was a part of the triumphant India Under-19 squad at the World Cup earlier this year. He was also India Under-19's joint-highest wicket-taker at the tournament, with 11 wickets against his name.

Ambrish, who is a right-arm medium pacer and a left-handed batter, will join SRH for Rs 30 lakh.

'RS Ambrish, the ICC Under-19  Cricket World Cup 2026  winner, joins our squad as Shivam Mavi’s replacement. Go well, Ambrish,' SRH welcomed the youngster with a post on their X handle.

REDIFF CRICKET

RELATED STORIES

Rhodes hails new-age fielding, says game has evolved
Rhodes hails new-age fielding, says game has evolved
Mitchell Santner Out Of IPL 2026 With Shoulder Injury
Mitchell Santner Out Of IPL 2026 With Shoulder Injury
IPL 2026: CSK And MI Fight For Survival
IPL 2026: CSK And MI Fight For Survival
Bishop, Mukund question Holder's controversial catch
Bishop, Mukund question Holder's controversial catch
Consistent Bhuvneshwar Kumar reaches new milestone
Consistent Bhuvneshwar Kumar reaches new milestone

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 India Sounds Slipping Into Silence

webstory image 2

7 Ways To Prevent A Heatstroke

webstory image 3

9 Traditional Ways To Conquer Summer Heat

VIDEOS

Kedarnath Dham Turns Freezing Cold Amid Cloudy Skies0:36

Kedarnath Dham Turns Freezing Cold Amid Cloudy Skies

Elite Commandos Guard Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat3:01

Elite Commandos Guard Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat

Rajnath Singh, NSA Ajit Doval pay tribute to Balbir Punj in Delhi1:30

Rajnath Singh, NSA Ajit Doval pay tribute to Balbir Punj...

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO