Sunrisers Hyderabad have signed RS Ambrish as an injury replacement for Shivam Mavi, adding a promising all-rounder to their squad for the remainder of the Indian Premier League season.

IMAGE: SRH's new recruit, RS Ambrish. Photograph: Sunrisers Hyderabad/X

Key Points Sunrisers Hyderabad sign RS Ambrish as injury replacement for Shivam Mavi.

Shivam Mavi ruled out of IPL season due to a groin injury.

RS Ambrish was part of the India Under-19 World Cup winning squad.

Ambrish was India Under-19's joint-highest wicket-taker at the World Cup.

Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday picked RS Ambrish as an injury replacement for Shivam Mavi for the remainder of the Indian Premier League.

Shivam Mavi's Injury and Replacement

'Mavi, a right-arm medium pacer, has been ruled out of the ongoing season due to a groin injury,' IPL said in a statement.

RS Ambrish: A Promising Young Talent

All-rounder Ambrish was a part of the triumphant India Under-19 squad at the World Cup earlier this year. He was also India Under-19's joint-highest wicket-taker at the tournament, with 11 wickets against his name.

Ambrish, who is a right-arm medium pacer and a left-handed batter, will join SRH for Rs 30 lakh.

'RS Ambrish, the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2026 winner, joins our squad as Shivam Mavi’s replacement. Go well, Ambrish,' SRH welcomed the youngster with a post on their X handle.