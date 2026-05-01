Srikkanth Questions Bumrah's Tactics Amid Lean Run

Jasprit Bumrah faces scrutiny in IPL 2026 as Krishnamachari Srikkanth questions his tactics, while Kieron Pollard backs the MI pacer to bounce back.

IMAGE: Bumrah has taken just 2 wickets in 8 matches in IPL 2026. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Former India opener Krishnamachari Srikkanth has voiced concern over Jasprit Bumrah’s underwhelming run in IPL 2026, questioning both his rhythm and tactical choices with the new ball.

Key Points Krishnamachari Srikkanth criticises Jasprit Bumrah’s use of slower balls in the powerplay.

Urges Bumrah to adopt a more aggressive, wicket-taking approach like Jofra Archer.

Srikkanth suggests fatigue could be affecting Bumrah’s pace and sharpness.

Bumrah remains economical but lacks penetration, including a 0/54 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad.

With Mumbai Indians struggling near the bottom of the table, Bumrah’s return of just two wickets in eight matches has become a major talking point. Srikkanth believes the issue is not just form, but approach, particularly during the powerplay.

'Even Bumrah bowled too many slower ones. You have the new ball with you and two left-handers in front of you. Try to nick them off. Bumrah bowling so many slower deliveries with the new ball is of no use. See what Archer is trying to do in the last few matches. He's bowling at full throttle and nicking batters off caught behind and at slips. That's what Bumrah should try to do,' Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel.

He pointed to Jofra Archer as the template, noting how the Rajasthan Royals pacer has attacked batters early and reaped rewards this season.

Srikkanth also hinted that fatigue could be playing a role in Bumrah's dip, saying the sharpness that once defined him appears to be missing.

'Bumrah is not getting that zip at all. Not one delivery looked threatening. Maybe he is tired, so I am not blaming him. But he is clearly not at his best. He is trying hard but looking very ordinary,' he added.

Pollard backs Bumrah to bounce back

Despite the lack of wickets, Bumrah has still been economical compared to his teammates, though his wicketless and expensive outing against Sunrisers Hyderabad -- conceding 54 runs -- only intensified the scrutiny.

Backing his teammate, Mumbai Indians' batting coach Kieron Pollard urged for patience, stressing the pressures elite players face under constant public attention.

'We are unfortunate, you know, to always be in the public eye. So when we do bad, it's always being highlighted. But when normal people have jobs and they send the wrong email, they have the opportunity to edit the words and all these things. We don't have the opportunity. So it's fair and fine when you're not doing well, you accept certain things.

'And knowing the individual, I know he's going to bounce back with greater heights and take wickets,' Pollard said in the post-match press conference on Wednesday.