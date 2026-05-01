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Home  » Cricket » Consistent Bhuvneshwar Kumar reaches new milestone

Consistent Bhuvneshwar Kumar reaches new milestone

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
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May 01, 2026 11:06 IST

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Bhuvneshwar Kumar becomes the first Indian pacer to take 350 T20 wickets, achieving the milestone during RCB's IPL 2026 clash against Gujarat Titans.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar celebrates the wicket of RCB opener Sai Sudharsan

IMAGE: Bhuvneshwar Kumar celebrates the wicket of RCB opener Sai Sudharsan. Photograph: BCCI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar became the first pacer and second Indian overall to reach the 350 wicket mark in T20s on Thursday.

Key Points

  • Bhuvneshwar Kumar became the first Indian pacer and second Indian overall to reach 350 T20 wickets.
  • He achieved the milestone during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s match against Gujarat Titans.
  • Bhuvneshwar returned impressive figures of 3/28 in four overs in the game.
  • He now has 352 wickets in 325 T20 matches at an average of 24.51, including five four-fers and five five-wicket hauls.
 

Bhuvneshwar achieved this milestone during his side's Indian Premier League (IPL) match against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad on Thursday. During a defence of 156 runs, Bhuvneshwar was sensational, taking 3/28 in four overs.

In 325 T20s, Bhuvneshwar has taken 352 wickets at an average of 24.51, with five four-fers and five five-wicket hauls to his name, with best figures of 5/4. Only spinner Yuzi Chahal (391 wickets in 337 matches) has more T20 wickets by an Indian than him.

During the ongoing season, the Indian pace stalwart is running through opposition with his masterful swing, having taken 17 wickets in nine matches at an average of 15.52 and an economy rate of 7.54, including best figures of 3/5. He is the leading wicket-taker so far this season.

In 199 IPL matches, he has taken 215 wickets at an average of 26.40, including two four-fers and two five-fors, with best figures of 5/19, making him the second-best bowler in the tournament history, behind Chahal (228 wickets).

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho

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