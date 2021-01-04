Ashwin's 'turbulent' journey from Melbourne to Sydney

January 04, 2021 11:37 IST

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin with his daughters. Kindly note the image has only been posted for representational purposes. Photograph: Ravichandran Ashwin/Instagram

Ahead of the third Test against Australia, Ravichandran Ashwin, on Monday, termed the journey from Melbourne to Sydney as 'turbulent and scary'.

Taking to Twitter, the off-spinner wrote, 'Yours Turbulently Melbourne to Sydney!'

Ashwin's remarks come after all members of the Indian team, including the support staff, tested negative for coronavirus after undergoing an RT-PCR test on Sunday.

Cricket Australia on Monday confirmed that the Sydney Cricket Ground will be at 25 per cent capacity for the third Test beginning January 7.