Rediff.com  » Cricket » Ashwin's 'turbulent' journey from Melbourne to Sydney

Ashwin's 'turbulent' journey from Melbourne to Sydney

By Rediff Cricket
January 04, 2021 11:37 IST
Ravichandran Ashwin

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin with his daughters. Kindly note the image has only been posted for representational purposes. Photograph: Ravichandran Ashwin/Instagram

Ahead of the third Test against Australia, Ravichandran Ashwin, on Monday, termed the journey from Melbourne to Sydney as 'turbulent and scary'.

Taking to Twitter, the off-spinner wrote, 'Yours Turbulently Melbourne to Sydney!'

Ashwin's remarks come after all members of the Indian team, including the support staff, tested negative for coronavirus after undergoing an RT-PCR test on Sunday.

Cricket Australia on Monday confirmed that the Sydney Cricket Ground will be at 25 per cent capacity for the third Test beginning January 7.

Rediff Cricket
India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

