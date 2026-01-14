ICC ODI Rankings: Kohli dethrones Rohit to become No 1

IMAGE: Virat Kohli displaced his fellow countryman Rohit Sharma to take the top spot. Photograph: BCCI

Virat Kohli has reclaimed the top spot in the ICC ODI batting rankings for the first time in five years.

The 37-year-old Kohli displaced his fellow countryman Rohit Sharma to take the top spot for the first time since losing his No. 1 ranking in the format on April 2, 2021.

Kohli gained 12 rating points to move up to 785 rating points, while Rohit ceded six to move down from 781 to 775.

New Zealand all-rounder Daryll Mitchell vaulted to second place within a point from Kohli at 784.

No 1 again after 5-year wait

Kohli lost the top spot in early 2021 to Pakistan’s Babar Azam, who held it for four seasons before Rohit Sharma took over in 2025.

However, Kohli cut the gap with his long-time India teammate with a superb scoring streak, starting with the third ODI against Australia in Sydney in October 2025. Kohli has since racked up seven successive 50-plus scores in the format, equalling the Indian List A record for most such scores in succession.

Following the Australia tour, Kohli cracked two consecutive centuries and an unbeaten fifty in a 2-1 series win over South Africa. He backed it up with a match-winning 93 in the first ODI in Vadodara.