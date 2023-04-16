News
'Captaincy hasn't plagued KL; he leads from the front'

Source: PTI
April 16, 2023 12:09 IST
Lucknow Super Giants skipper K L Rahul registered his first half-century in IPL 2023, scoring 74 off 56 balls in a two-wicket defeat to Punjab Kings in Lucknow on Saturday.

Skipper K L Rahul has never been "plagued" by captaincy, says Lucknow Super Giants fielding coach Jonty Rhodes. His comment came after the opener struck his first fifty of IPL 2023.

A prolific run-getter in the Indian Premier League, Rahul smashed 74 off 56 balls in a two-wicket defeat to Punjab Kings in Lucknow on Saturday.

 

Rahul had also captained the Punjab Kings and Rhodes was part of that support staff.

"The captain is someone who likes to lead from the front. He has always been a successful, dominating batter in all the IPLs. Captaincy isn't something that's ever plagued him.

"Many great batters when given captaincy don't quite handle it. He's led from the front and I think it's great to see that," Rhodes said at the post-match media conference.

Rahul struggled to get going this season, managing a high score of 35 before Saturday's knock.

"When the captain is scoring runs, the way that he plays he lays a really good platform for others to play around them.

"We always knew that he was just one knock away. He's been batting in the nets superbly. He's not the kind of player anybody worries about because we always know it's literally one innings away," said Rhodes.

Against Punjab, when all other LSG batters failed to make an impact, Rahul batted till the 19th over. However, Rhodes felt the skipper could have stayed around and provided the final flourish.

"I think he himself will be satisfied with the way the knock turned out today but possibly could've batted deeper," he added.

