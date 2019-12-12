KL Rahul, Kohli gain in T20I rankings after great performance against West Indies

December 12, 2019 21:49 IST

IMAGE: Virat Kohli's unbeaten knocks of 94 and 70 in those two matches have taken him back into the top ten. Photograph: BCCI

After the 2-1 series win against West Indies, India opener KL Rahul and skipper Virat Kohli have significant progress in the latest ICC T20I player rankings.

Rahul's scores of 62 and 91 in the first and third T20I have lifted him three places to the sixth spot while Kohli's unbeaten knocks of 94 and 70 in those two matches have taken him back into the top ten. He has gained five positions from his pre-series 15th place. Rohit Sharma is the third Indian in the top 10, in ninth position.

Kohli, who was named player of the series after finishing with an aggregate of 183 runs, is now in the top 10 in all three formats, occupying the top position in the Test and ODI rankings.

Other Indian players to gain in the latest rankings update include left-hander wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant up 15 places to 74th and Washington Sundar up 19 places to 14th and Deepak Chahar up 22 places to 21st among bowlers.

For the West Indies, Kieron Pollard has moved from 106th to 79th position with 105 runs in the series including a fighting 68 in the final match in Mumbai while Nicholas Pooran is moved from 96th to 83rd. Shimron Hetmyer's 120-run aggregate sees him gain 100 slots and reach 104th position.

In the bowlers' list, Sheldon Cottrell has gained eight slots to reach 12th place while Jason Holder is up from 82nd to 71st.

Both the teams will now take on each other in the three-match ODI series commencing in Chennai on Sunday, December 15.