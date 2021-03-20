News
Delhi Capitals want COVID-19 vaccines for team ahead of IPL

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
Last updated on: March 20, 2021 17:38 IST
'The foreign players may not get the nod... they have initiated conversations and for the Indian players to start off with.'

IMAGE: IPL franchise Delhi Capitals has made a request to the BCCI for the COVID-19 vaccination of its players ahead of the T20 league starting on April 9. Photograph: BCCI

Indian Premier League franchise Delhi Capitals on Saturday said that it has made a request to the BCCI for the COVID-19 vaccination of its players ahead of the T20 league starting on April 9.

 

With its players set to enter bio-secure bubble for the IPL next week, a source close to Delhi Capitals said that the vaccination may start with the Indian players.

"We have spoken to the BCCI which in turn is in talks with the Union Health Ministry, especially now that the Olympic-bound athletes are/will be getting the vaccine," the source said.

"The foreign players may not get the nod... they have initiated conversations and for the Indian players to start off with."

The Delhi Capitals players will enter the bio-secure bubble on Tuesday.

"So, Delhi players whatever available will start quarantine from Tuesday. As of now, it will be seven days of hard quarantine before the training starts in Mumbai.

He said the BCCI has not yet shared the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) regarding the safety measures to be taken in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The COVID-19 cases have been on the rise in the country with more than 40,000 new infections being added on Saturday.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
March 20, 2011: When Yuvraj played match-winning knock

March 20, 2011: When Yuvraj played match-winning knock

Tendulkar credits IPL for developing bench strength

Tendulkar credits IPL for developing bench strength

