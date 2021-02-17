News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Kings XI Punjab is now Punjab Kings!

Kings XI Punjab is now Punjab Kings!

By Rediff Cricket
February 17, 2021 16:45 IST
'The new logo honours the liveliness and vibrancy of the brand and provides modern elements, while we stand out from rest of the teams.'

Kings XI Punjab have a new identity!

On Wednesday, the team co-owned by actress Preity Zinta was renamed Punjab Kings ahead of the 2021 IPL auction on Thursday in Chennai.

 

A new logo was also unveiled on Wednesday.

Speaking about the new brand identity, team CEO Satish Menon said: "Punjab Kings is a more evolved brand name, and we understand it was a right time for us to move focus on the core brand itself."

"The new logo honours the liveliness and vibrancy of the brand and provides modern elements, while we stand out from rest of the teams."

The franchise, jointly owned by Mohit Burman, Ness Wadia, Preity Zinta and Karan Paul, is yet to win an IPL title since the event's inaugural edition in 2008.

Kings were runners-up in 2014 and finished in third-place in the inaugural season. They finished sixth in the 2020 edition, held in the UAE.

The next IPL is set to start in the second week of April.

Source: PTI
