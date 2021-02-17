News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Kohli, Ashwin throw weight behind Pant

Kohli, Ashwin throw weight behind Pant

February 17, 2021 11:48 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

‘The way he kept on this pitch with so much turn and bounce was a credit to him for working so hard.’

India’s wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant stumps Daniel Lawrence

IMAGE: India’s wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant stumps Daniel Lawrence. Photograph: BCCI

India captain Virat Kohli has every reason to feel vindicated for sticking with Rishabh Pant after his impressive glovework on a challenging track in the second Test against England removed any doubts about his wicketkeeping ability.

Kohli has opted for the explosive batting and match-winning ability of Pant ahead of the assured keeping of veteran Wriddhiman Saha for the Test side, with the skipper optimistic Pant's skills behind the wicket would improve with time.

 

In Chennai, Pant plucked a pair of one-handed catches out of the air in England's first innings and delivered two acrobatic stumpings in the second despite the pitch offering significant spin and bounce.

"He has really worked hard, ... when he moves with the gloves you can see that difference in his reactions and reflexes," Kohli said after India's series-levelling victory on Tuesday.

"He's shed a lot of weight and he's become quicker on his feet, and it's showing.

"The way he kept on this pitch with so much turn and bounce was a credit to him for working so hard.

"... we want him to keep improving as a keeper, get stronger and stronger with his skillsets, because we understand how much value he brings to the team."

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin said it was important to focus on the positives with players like Pant if they are to fulfil their potential.

"Rishabh Pant was always going to be a good cricketer, he was always going to improve," Ashwin, named man-of-the-match award for his all-round display, said in a video conference.

"Only if we back them in such a way that they can improve, they will improve faster. But if you are going to find those loopholes and faults, cricketers are going to take that much longer.

"It is more of a mindset issue for us ... We can see a lot of positives, but we tend to choose the negatives. If we see a lot more positives, we will see a lot more champion cricketers."

 

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: source
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Ashwin says pitch helped, but with some 'guile'
Ashwin says pitch helped, but with some 'guile'
KP gets cheeky as he congratulates India
KP gets cheeky as he congratulates India
We are very much alive in the series, says Root
We are very much alive in the series, says Root
Indian cops protector of 'karuna', 'ahimsa': Dalai Lama
Indian cops protector of 'karuna', 'ahimsa': Dalai Lama
Which SUPERSTAR clicked this picture?
Which SUPERSTAR clicked this picture?
Foreign envoys in Kashmir to study situation on ground
Foreign envoys in Kashmir to study situation on ground
Pawan Ruia makes bid to buy out 100% Air India stake
Pawan Ruia makes bid to buy out 100% Air India stake

England's tour of India 2021

England's tour of India 2021

More like this

PICS: India thrash England inside four days in 2nd Test

PICS: India thrash England inside four days in 2nd Test

How India conquered England on Chennai dustbowl...

How India conquered England on Chennai dustbowl...

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use