Dhoni matches Sakshi's shimmery lehenga

Mahendra Singh Dhoni looked as dapper as ever on Monday as he attended a wedding with wife Sakshi.
Sakshi posted multiple photographs from the wedding on her her Instagram feed, showing off her gorgeous pale pink lehenga.
Sakshi matched her sequinned lehenga with a sleeveless sequinned blouse and a matching dupatta.
Mahi wore a draped peach kurta with embroidery on the sleeves, a matching, embroidered Nehru jacket and a white churidar. A slight stubble and brown shoes completed the CSK captain's look.
The wedding also featured singer-Panga actor Jassie Gill,one of Sakshi's besties Poorna Patel and her businessman husband Namit Soni among others in attendance.
Dhoni -- who must be busy choosing the players he would like to pick at Thursday's IPL Players Auction for CSK -- also posed with Sakshi and her girl gang.