Rediff.com  » Cricket » Dhoni matches Sakshi's shimmery lehenga

Dhoni matches Sakshi's shimmery lehenga

By Rediff Cricket
February 17, 2021 08:33 IST
Mahendra Singh Dhoni looked as dapper as ever on Monday as he attended a wedding with wife Sakshi.

Sakshi posted multiple photographs from the wedding on her her Instagram feed, showing off her gorgeous pale pink lehenga.

Sakshi matched her sequinned lehenga with a sleeveless sequinned blouse and a matching dupatta.

Mahi wore a draped peach kurta with embroidery on the sleeves, a matching, embroidered Nehru jacket and a white churidar. A slight stubble and brown shoes completed the CSK captain's look.

MS Dhoni

Photographs: Kind courtesy Sakshi Dhoni/Instagram

The wedding also featured singer-Panga actor Jassie Gill,one of Sakshi's besties Poorna Patel and her businessman husband Namit Soni among others in attendance.

Dhoni -- who must be busy choosing the players he would like to pick at Thursday's IPL Players Auction for CSK -- also posed with Sakshi and her girl gang.

MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni

Rediff Cricket
