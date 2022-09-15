News
Katich, Amla join Mumbai Indians Cape Town's coaching unit

September 15, 2022 15:46 IST
Simon Katich

Photograph: Kind Courtesy MI Cape Town/Twitter

Mumbai Indians said on Thursday that former Australia batter Simon Katich has been named the head coach of their Cape Town franchise in the new T20 league in South Africa.

South African Hashim Amla will also act as batting coach at MI Cape Town, one of six franchises in the SA20 competition. All six teams have been bought by owners of Indian Premier League sides.

 

"It is always special to put together a new team, hone skills and build a team culture," said Katich, who has worked as coach for a number of IPL teams.

"I look forward to ensuring that MI Cape Town develops into a team that leverages local talent and has MI core values at its heart."

Franchise-based T20 leagues have proliferated across the globe especially after the success of the IPL, with the annual competition getting an extended 10-week window from mid-March to end May in the next four-year calendar.

Mumbai's owners, India's Reliance Industries, also recently purchased MI Emirates in the United Arab Emirates-based International League T20 competition.

Mumbai Indians have recently overhauled their coaching set-up, promoting former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene to the role of global head of performance from head coach.

Former India fast bowler Zaheer Khan was also elevated to global head of cricket development from his previous position as director of cricket operations.

Also on Thursday, the Rajasthan Royals-owned Paarl Royals named former South African international JP Duminy as their head coach.

Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara, the Royals' director of cricket, said they would use their IPL experience to help replicate the IPL side's brand of "entertaining and passionate cricket" in South Africa.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
