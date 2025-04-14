3 Balls, 3 Runouts As DC Commit Harakiri

Delhi Capitals committed harakiri in what seemed like an easy run chase against Mumbai Indians to slump to their first defeat of IPL 2025 at the Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi on Sunday, April 13, 2025.

DC were racing away at the half-stage mark, scoring 113-1 as comeback man Karun Nair went hammer and tongs with a 22-ball 50. But once opener Abhishek Porel fell to Karn Sharma in the 11th over, DC crumbled under pressure and lost the match by 12 runs to hand Mumbai their second win of the season.

MI were brilliant on the field, taking as many as five catches while dropping only one. The threw their bodies all around the field, giving no freebies to the batters.

As a result, there were four direct hits in which one yielded the desired result. Apart from that, they ran two other DC batters out with combined efforts. There was also a stumping in the DC innings.

The all three runouts came in the 19th over bowled by Jasprit Bumrah.

Stats

It was only the second instance in the IPL where three batters were runout in a single over. The other one also involved MI, and it took place at the Wankhede in 2008.

DC were 187-3, needing 23 off the last 12 balls and were hopeful of pulling it off as Ashutosh Sharma, known for his hard-hitting abilities, was at the crease. And he started off brilliantly, hitting Bumrah for two consecutive boundaries off the second and third balls.

Then came the breakthrough in the form of a runout.

Bumrah sent in a perfect yorker, and Ashutosh carved it away towards deep backward point and charged back for a brace. Will Jacks picked the ball and threw it to 'keeper Ryan Rickleton who whipped the bails off in a jiffy.

Ashutosh put in a dive but was just inches short of his ground. Ashutosh was DC's last hope and his dismissal tilted the balance in MI's favour.

IMAGE: Ashutosh Sharma is runout by MI 'keeper Ryan Rickleton. Photograph: BCCI

Kuldeep Yadav came to the crease and he slogged the straight delivery towards long-on and hurried back for a second run. Substitute fielder Raj Bawa collected the ball and hurled it to the 'keeper.

Although the throw was not great, Rickleton did not panic as he disturbed the stumps calmly and Kuldeep was just inches short of his crease.

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav falls short of the crease as 'keeper Rickleton dislodges the bails. Photograph: BCCI

The last ball of the over saw last man Mohit Sharma running himself out. Bumrah banged in a full and straight one on middle stump, and Mohit went deep in his crease and nudged it towards mid-wicket.

Mitchell Starc at the non-striker's charged down for a single but Mohit was too late to take off. Mitchell Santner acted swiftly and broke the wicket through a direct hit. Mohit turned and rushed back but was well short of his ground.

IMAGE: Mitchell Santner celebrates with Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav after running out DC last man Mohit Sharma to complete MI's victory. Photograph: BCCI

Starc, who is a handy batter, was stuck at the other end, facing only a ball and scoring a single run, as DC's chase ended in the most bizarre fashion.

