HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » 3 Balls, 3 Runouts As DC Commit Harakiri

3 Balls, 3 Runouts As DC Commit Harakiri

By AADHARSH A V
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: April 14, 2025 09:19 IST

x

Delhi Capitals committed harakiri in what seemed like an easy run chase against Mumbai Indians to slump to their first defeat of IPL 2025 at the Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi on Sunday, April 13, 2025.

DC were racing away at the half-stage mark, scoring 113-1 as comeback man Karun Nair went hammer and tongs with a 22-ball 50. But once opener Abhishek Porel fell to Karn Sharma in the 11th over, DC crumbled under pressure and lost the match by 12 runs to hand Mumbai their second win of the season.

MI were brilliant on the field, taking as many as five catches while dropping only one. The threw their bodies all around the field, giving no freebies to the batters.

As a result, there were four direct hits in which one yielded the desired result. Apart from that, they ran two other DC batters out with combined efforts. There was also a stumping in the DC innings.

The all three runouts came in the 19th over bowled by Jasprit Bumrah.

Stats

It was only the second instance in the IPL where three batters were runout in a single over. The other one also involved MI, and it took place at the Wankhede in 2008.

DC were 187-3, needing 23 off the last 12 balls and were hopeful of pulling it off as Ashutosh Sharma, known for his hard-hitting abilities, was at the crease. And he started off brilliantly, hitting Bumrah for two consecutive boundaries off the second and third balls.

 

Then came the breakthrough in the form of a runout.

Bumrah sent in a perfect yorker, and Ashutosh carved it away towards deep backward point and charged back for a brace. Will Jacks picked the ball and threw it to 'keeper Ryan Rickleton who whipped the bails off in a jiffy.

Ashutosh put in a dive but was just inches short of his ground. Ashutosh was DC's last hope and his dismissal tilted the balance in MI's favour.

Ashutosh

IMAGE: Ashutosh Sharma is runout by MI 'keeper Ryan Rickleton. Photograph: BCCI

Kuldeep Yadav came to the crease and he slogged the straight delivery towards long-on and hurried back for a second run. Substitute fielder Raj Bawa collected the ball and hurled it to the 'keeper.

Although the throw was not great, Rickleton did not panic as he disturbed the stumps calmly and Kuldeep was just inches short of his crease.

Kuldeep

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav falls short of the crease as 'keeper Rickleton dislodges the bails. Photograph: BCCI

The last ball of the over saw last man Mohit Sharma running himself out. Bumrah banged in a full and straight one on middle stump, and Mohit went deep in his crease and nudged it towards mid-wicket.

Mitchell Starc at the non-striker's charged down for a single but Mohit was too late to take off. Mitchell Santner acted swiftly and broke the wicket through a direct hit. Mohit turned and rushed back but was well short of his ground.

Santner

IMAGE: Mitchell Santner celebrates with Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav after running out DC last man Mohit Sharma to complete MI's victory. Photograph: BCCI

Starc, who is a handy batter, was stuck at the other end, facing only a ball and scoring a single run, as DC's chase ended in the most bizarre fashion.

Stats

MI's 21 wickets through the middle overs is the most by any team in IPL 2025.
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
AADHARSH A V
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Karun's IPL Resurrection After 1,076 Days!
Karun's IPL Resurrection After 1,076 Days!
Catches Win Matches? Not in Jaipur
Catches Win Matches? Not in Jaipur
IPL PIX: DC choke as MI pull off stunning heist
IPL PIX: DC choke as MI pull off stunning heist
He never watched his son play... until...
He never watched his son play... until...
Abhishek's note celebration after 40-ball 100 revealed
Abhishek's note celebration after 40-ball 100 revealed

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Celebrating Vishu 2025: 7 Rituals You Should Know

webstory image 2

48 Hours In Delhi? 5 Must-See Dilli Places

webstory image 3

8 Most Expensive Space Missions

VIDEOS

WATCH: DRDO's first anti drone laser weapon in action, historic milestone achieves in defence tech7:53

WATCH: DRDO's first anti drone laser weapon in action,...

Russia-Ukraine War: Panic, mayhem in Sumy city as Moscow unleashes ballistic missile3:16

Russia-Ukraine War: Panic, mayhem in Sumy city as Moscow...

Sussanne Khan spotted at Mumbai airport0:39

Sussanne Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD