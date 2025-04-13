HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
'My parents have been lucky for SRH'

April 13, 2025

SRH opener Abhishek Sharma's parents at the stadium in the match against Punjab Kings on Saturday.

IMAGE: SRH opener Abhishek Sharma's parents at the stadium in the match against Punjab Kings on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

With his parents watching from the stands, there was all the more reason for Abhisheek to give a sterling performance.

"I have been waiting for them. My whole team was waiting for my parents because they've been lucky for SRH," he said.

SRH skipper Pat Cummins said that his bowlers has few options to stop the flow of runs early on as the wicket was very docile.

"I think you don't have too many options, it's a good wicket, the slower balls aren't really reacting, ball pings around here, so you just try."

The Australian pacer said he was a big fan of Abhishek's batting.

"Yeah, I'm a pretty big fan of Abhi. Look, we spoke about it before the match. We've been really happy with how everyone's going and training and the form, it just hasn't clicked.

"So we didn't want to change the recipe or tear it apart. We just keep concentrating on what makes us good players and Abhi showed that first hand. The batting group particularly played quite a bit here last year. And there's a real confidence," he added.

