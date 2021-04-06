News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Kapil supports desi Rep nominee for Virginia LG position

Kapil supports desi Rep nominee for Virginia LG position

Source: PTI
April 06, 2021 09:51 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Kapil Dev's support is expected to boost Puneet Ahluwalia's campaign in Virginia

IMAGE: Kapil Dev's support is expected to boost Puneet Ahluwalia's campaign in Virginia. Photograph: Puneet Ahluwalia/Twitter

Indian cricket legend Kapil Dev has come out in support of Indian American Puneet Ahluwalia, who is in the race for the Republican nomination for Lieutenant Governor of Virginia.

The Republican party is slated to pick its nominee for the Lieutenant Governor at a hybrid convention on May 8.

 “Wishing all the luck,” Kapil Dev said in a video posted on Facebook.

 “I hope, I can come and help you,” he said in the video.

A successful businessman, Ahluwalia, if elected, would be the first Indian American to be elected to a high position in the state of Virginia.

 

 “Thank you to my friend Kapil Dev, one of the greatest cricket players ever, for these kind words of support,” Ahluwalia, 55, said.

Delhi-born Ahluwalia migrated to the US in 1990. His wife Nadia is originally from Afghanistan.

The brief video of support from Kapil Dev is expected to boost Ahluwalia's campaign in Virginia, which over the past decade has seen a rapid expansion of Indian Americans, and also those from other cricket-loving South Asian countries including Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, especially in townships around the Washington DC area.

Virginia, notably, also has a number of local cricket clubs.

In 2010, Virginia ranked seventh in terms of number of Indian Americans in a US state. In 2019, according to University of Virginia estimates, there were more than half a million Asian Americans in the state.

Kapil Dev

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
North Korea opts out of Tokyo Olympics citing COVID-19
North Korea opts out of Tokyo Olympics citing COVID-19
Captaincy will motivate Pant in IPL 2021: Ponting
Captaincy will motivate Pant in IPL 2021: Ponting
IOA want India's Olympic-bound athletes vaccinated
IOA want India's Olympic-bound athletes vaccinated
Now, Dhoni's helicopter shot inspires chocolates!
Now, Dhoni's helicopter shot inspires chocolates!
Why Bihar's students are angry
Why Bihar's students are angry
Was anti-Maoist operation botched up?
Was anti-Maoist operation botched up?
2 more ground staff at Wankhede are COVID positive
2 more ground staff at Wankhede are COVID positive

England's tour of India 2021

England's tour of India 2021

More like this

Thala Dhoni 'fully loaded' in the nets...

Thala Dhoni 'fully loaded' in the nets...

Who has hit the most 6s in IPL?

Who has hit the most 6s in IPL?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use