Kapil Dev turns 61. Wish the legend a Happy Birthday!

Last updated on: January 06, 2020 18:35 IST

IMAGE: Actor Ranveer Singh posted a picture with Kapil Dev on the sets of the film, '83' while posting birthday wishes to the cricket legend. Photograph: Ranveer Singh/Instagram

Wishes poured in for Kapil Dev on Monday as the former Indian captain turned 61.

- Dear reader, you can also post your wishes to the cricket legend in our comments section below.

The World Cup-winning captain, Kapil, has played 131 Tests and 225 ODIs for the Indian cricket team. In the longest format of the game, the all-rounder amassed 5248 runs and picked 434 wickets.

Former player VVS Laxman took to Twitter to wish Kapil. "Wishing you a day filled with happiness and a life filled with joy. A very happy birthday @therealkapilKapil Paaji," Laxman wrote.

"Happy birthday paji @therealkapilKapil," Harbhajan Singh tweeted.

India batsman Shikhar Dhawan termed Kapil 'one of the legends of Indian cricket' to wish him on the occasion.

"Happy Birthday to one of the legends of Indian cricket @therealkapilKapil Sir. Have a blessed year ahead," Dhawan wrote on the micro-blogging site.

India lifted World Cup in 1983 under the leadership of Kapil and a movie is being made on the historic moment in which actor Ranveer Singh will be playing the role of Kapil.

"Happy Birthday, Legend! Thank you for showing us the way You made us proud. Now it's our turn. @83thefilm," Ranveer posted on his official Instagram handle.