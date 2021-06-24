News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » The Black Caps Celebrate!

The Black Caps Celebrate!

By Rediff Cricket
June 24, 2021 10:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ross Taylor

IMAGE: Ross Taylor, centre, celebrates with Tom Lathan, left, and Devon Conway, right. All Photographs: BLACKCAPS/Twitter

After losing the 50 overs World Cup to England in a controversial contest two years ago, New Zealand -- a country of just 5.1 million people -- finally won its first world silverware in cricket.

Arguably, the biggest trophy of them all. The World Test Championship.

The margin of victory was emphatic. Virat Kohli's side were beaten by 8 wickets.

 

Scenes from the celebrations in the Black Caps dressing room:

Video: Kind courtesy ICC/Twitter

 

New Zealand

 

BJ Walting

IMAGE: It was an appropriate farewell for Kiwi veteran B J Watling for whom the World Test Championship was his final game in Test cricket.

 

Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson

IMAGE: A deserved triumph for aguably the nicest guy in world cricket, New Zealand Captain Kane Williamson.

 

Kyle Jamieson

IMAGE: Man of the Match Kyle Jamieson, all of 6 feet and 8 inches of him, was always going to be too much for the Indian bastmen to handle. His RCB skipper Virat Kohli should have told his team that.
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
How Kiwis outclassed India to win World Test title
How Kiwis outclassed India to win World Test title
Williamson hails team on 'achievement to be savoured'
Williamson hails team on 'achievement to be savoured'
Kohli defends team combination after WTC final defeat
Kohli defends team combination after WTC final defeat
PIX: Here's what it takes to be a NSG commando
PIX: Here's what it takes to be a NSG commando
Who could be on the chopping block after WTC final?
Who could be on the chopping block after WTC final?
'Nice guys don't always finish last'
'Nice guys don't always finish last'
Grahan Review
Grahan Review

World Test Championship - 2021

World Test Championship - 2021

More like this

WTC Final: 5 Reasons Why India Lost

WTC Final: 5 Reasons Why India Lost

'Best Ever': New Zealand hailed for WTC win

'Best Ever': New Zealand hailed for WTC win

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use