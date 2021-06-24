The Black Caps Celebrate!

June 24, 2021 10:10 IST

IMAGE: Ross Taylor, centre, celebrates with Tom Lathan, left, and Devon Conway, right. All Photographs: BLACKCAPS/Twitter

After losing the 50 overs World Cup to England in a controversial contest two years ago, New Zealand -- a country of just 5.1 million people -- finally won its first world silverware in cricket.

Arguably, the biggest trophy of them all. The World Test Championship.

The margin of victory was emphatic. Virat Kohli's side were beaten by 8 wickets.

Scenes from the celebrations in the Black Caps dressing room:

Video: Kind courtesy ICC/Twitter

IMAGE: It was an appropriate farewell for Kiwi veteran B J Watling for whom the World Test Championship was his final game in Test cricket.

IMAGE: A deserved triumph for aguably the nicest guy in world cricket, New Zealand Captain Kane Williamson.

IMAGE: Man of the Match Kyle Jamieson, all of 6 feet and 8 inches of him, was always going to be too much for the Indian bastmen to handle. His RCB skipper Virat Kohli should have told his team that.