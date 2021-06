June 24, 2021 20:40 IST

IMAGE: Kane Williamson celebrates with Ross Taylor after winning the WTC Final. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Head Coach Ravi Shastri was gracious in defeat after India lost the World Test Championship to New Zealand on Wednesday.

'Better team won in the conditions. Deserved winners after the longest wait for a World Title. Classic example of Big things don't come easy. Well played, New Zealand. Respect,' Shastri tweeted on Thursday.

New Zealand last won an ICC title in 2000 -- the ICC Knockout Trophy held in Nairobi, Kenya -- when they beat India by four wickets.