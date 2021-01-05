Kane Williamson rewrites record books

Source:

Kane Williamson becomes fastest New Zealand batsman to register 7000 Test runs

IMAGE: Kane Williamson just took just 83 games to reach 7000 runs. Photograph: Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images

Skipper Kane Williamson added another feather to his illustrious cap as he became the fastest New Zealand batsman to register 7000 runs in the longest format of the game on Tuesday.

Williamson achieved the feat in the ongoing second Test match against Pakistan, in Christchurch, at the Hagley Oval. New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor, who has scored the most runs for the Blackcaps in Test, had reached the landmark of 7000 runs in 96 matches.

Williamson, on the other hand, took just 83 games and surpassed former New Zealand skipper Stephen Fleming and Taylor to become the fastest Kiwi batsman to reach 7000 Test runs.

Fleming scored 7,172 runs for the Black Caps in 111 Test while Taylor has scored 7379 in 105 games respectively.

On Monday, Williamson surpassed Fleming to record most fifty-plus scores for the Kiwis in the longest format of the game.

Williamson now holds the record for the most fifty-plus score (56) for the Blackcaps in Test cricket. Fleming, who played 111 Test for New Zealand had 55 fifty-plus scores.