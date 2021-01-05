News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Kane Williamson rewrites record books

Kane Williamson rewrites record books

Source: ANI
January 05, 2021 09:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Kane Williamson becomes fastest New Zealand batsman to register 7000 Test runs

Kane Williamson

IMAGE: Kane Williamson just took just 83 games to reach 7000 runs. Photograph: Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images

Skipper Kane Williamson added another feather to his illustrious cap as he became the fastest New Zealand batsman to register 7000 runs in the longest format of the game on Tuesday.

 

Williamson achieved the feat in the ongoing second Test match against Pakistan, in Christchurch, at the Hagley Oval. New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor, who has scored the most runs for the Blackcaps in Test, had reached the landmark of 7000 runs in 96 matches.

Williamson, on the other hand, took just 83 games and surpassed former New Zealand skipper Stephen Fleming and Taylor to become the fastest Kiwi batsman to reach 7000 Test runs.

Fleming scored 7,172 runs for the Black Caps in 111 Test while Taylor has scored 7379 in 105 games respectively.

On Monday, Williamson surpassed Fleming to record most fifty-plus scores for the Kiwis in the longest format of the game.

Williamson now holds the record for the most fifty-plus score (56) for the Blackcaps in Test cricket. Fleming, who played 111 Test for New Zealand had 55 fifty-plus scores.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Kohli, Pandya breached Covid protocol
Kohli, Pandya breached Covid protocol
Farmer Dhoni gets into action!
Farmer Dhoni gets into action!
Australia coach says Warner 'likely' for third Test
Australia coach says Warner 'likely' for third Test
K L Rahul ruled out of Australia Tests
K L Rahul ruled out of Australia Tests
UK PM orders full lockdown amid rising Covid cases
UK PM orders full lockdown amid rising Covid cases
2021: Bollywood's BUSIEST ACTORS
2021: Bollywood's BUSIEST ACTORS
Do we need multiple vaccine doses before 2024?
Do we need multiple vaccine doses before 2024?

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

What makes Williamson a special cricketer

What makes Williamson a special cricketer

NZ eye big lead against Pakistan after Williamson ton

NZ eye big lead against Pakistan after Williamson ton

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use