News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Kamran Akmal hit with PCB legal notice for Raja

Kamran Akmal hit with PCB legal notice for Raja

Source: PTI
November 15, 2022 20:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Kamran Akmal takes a shot

IMAGE: Kamran Akmal is alleged to have made defamatory and offensive comments against Ramiz Raja. Photograph: Scott Barbour/Getty Images

Pakistan's discarded wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal has been served with a legal notice by the Pakistan Cricket Board chairman for allegedly making defamatory and offensive comments on the media.

A source close to Kamran confirmed that he got a notice from the legal department of the board, served on behalf of chairman Ramiz Raja.

"I don't know exactly what charges they have made against Kamran but apparently the legal notice has been sent because the chairman feels Kamran made defamatory, false and offensive comments on the media about him," the source said.

 

A source in the cricket board made it clear that more legal notices could be sent to some other former players who have their own Youtube channels and appear regularly on the media for their comments.

"Some of them clearly cross the line while criticising the team, management, board and chairman and Ramiz has made it clear he is not going to tolerate anyone running down or defaming Pakistan cricket anymore,” the source said.

He said the PCB's legal team had been told to take immediate action if any comments by any former player on his own YouTube channel or on television channels is found to be defamatory, offensive, personal, false and damaging to Pakistan cricket.

Some former players were brutal in their criticism of the Pakistan team when it lost its first two matches in the World Cup and even after they were beaten in the final by England on Sunday.

Some have also called for a change in the board and team management and some want Babar Azam replaced as captain.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
World Cup: Brazil's Raphinha wants to win for fans
World Cup: Brazil's Raphinha wants to win for fans
FIFA World Cup 2022: The Venues
FIFA World Cup 2022: The Venues
Meltwater Tour: Indian GMs lose in opening round
Meltwater Tour: Indian GMs lose in opening round
Haaland hopes to play in the World Cup one day
Haaland hopes to play in the World Cup one day
Over 95% Indian cos fall prey to 'new fraud' incidents
Over 95% Indian cos fall prey to 'new fraud' incidents
Hazare: Rajasthan STUN Delhi; Punjab, TN register wins
Hazare: Rajasthan STUN Delhi; Punjab, TN register wins
My head hangs in shame: Judge in sewer deaths case
My head hangs in shame: Judge in sewer deaths case

T20 World cup

T20 World cup

More like this

Haaland hopes to play in the World Cup one day

Haaland hopes to play in the World Cup one day

Hazare: Rajasthan STUN Delhi; Punjab, TN register wins

Hazare: Rajasthan STUN Delhi; Punjab, TN register wins

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances