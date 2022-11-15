Hazare: Rajasthan STUN Delhi; Punjab, TN register wins

A roundup of the Vijay Hazare Trophy one-day matches played on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Ramandeep Singh rattled Baroda with a hat-trick. Photograph: Kind Courtesy PCA/Twitter

Rajasthan trounce Delhi by 52 runs; Karnataka, Vidarbha and Assam too win

Kunal Singh Rathore's fluent fifty was well complemented by a clinical bowling effort as Rajasthan notched up a comfortable 52-run win over Delhi in a Group B match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy in Kolkata on Tuesday.

Sent in to bat, Rajasthan were reduced to 7 for 2 in three overs and even though Abhijeet Tomar (33), Mahipal Lomror (35) and skipper Ashok Menaria (31) tried to ressurect the innings, none of them could push the pace as Delhi managed to take wickets regularly.

However, Rathore, coming in to bat at number 7, slammed a 75-ball 70, innings that was laced with seven boundaries and four maximums and took Rajasthan across the 200-mark.

Chasing, Delhi struggled in the face of some quality bowling and lost half their side for 50 runs in the 15th over.

Shivank Vashisht hit a 60-ball 51 with the help of seven fours, but after he was back in the dugout in the 38th over, Delhi folded for 166 in 42.1 overs.

It was the pace trio of Aniket Choudhary (3/26), Kamlesh Nagarkoti (3/33) and Deepar Chahar (2/45) which did most of the damage as they shared eight wickets between them.

The spin duo of Rahul Chahar (1/24) and Ravi Bishnoi (1/27) also took one wicket each.

In other matches, Karnataka defeated Jharkhand by six wickets, riding on skipper Mayank Agarwal's 63-ball 53 and some splendid bowling display led by Vasuki Koushik (3/18).

Vidarbha also had an easy outing as they claimed a seven-wicket win over Sikkim in another group B match.

Asked to field, Vidarbha bowled with a lot of heart to bundle out Sikkim for 97 and then knocked off the target in just 17.2 overs.

While Nachiket Bhute (3/29) and Aditya Sarwate (3/18) accounted for three wickets each, Jitesh Sharma emerged as the top scorer for the team with a 29-ball 48, which had five fours and four sixes.

Assam also registered a massive 164-run win over Meghalaya with Mukhtar Hussain (47, 3/19) producing a sensational all-round show at Calcutta Cricket and Football Ground.

TN beat Chhattisgarh by 14 runs

Tamil Nadu defeated Chhattisgarh by 14 runs for their second win in Group C in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in Bengaluru.

Sent into bat by the opposition captain Harpreet Singh Bhatia, TN openers B Sai Sudharsan (121, 109 balls, 10 fours, 4 sixes) and N Jagadeesan (107, 113 balls, 10 fours, 2 sixes) put on 233 in 34.5 overs. The duo played some superb shots and sent the Chhattisgarh bowlers on a leather hunt.

Though the Tamil Nadu innings stuttered after the exit of Sudharsan and Jagadeesan, M Shahrukh Khan (28, 27 balls, 1 fours, 1 six) and B Aparajith (36, 19 balls, 3 fours, 2 sixes) provided the flourish towards the end as they finished at 340 for six in 50 overs.

Up against a mammoth target, both the Chhattisgarh openers were back in the pavilion with the score at 38. However, skipper Harpreet Singh (121, 129 balls, 11 fours, 2 sixes) and Amandeep Khare (115, 99 balls, 5 fours, 5 sixes) mounted a superb fightback, adding 214 runs in 199 balls to keep the team in the hunt.

The dismissals of Bhatia, who fell to J Kousik (2/52) and Khare to R Sonu Yadav (3/47) pegged Chhattisgarh back. The rest of the batters could not rise to the challenge and the team eventually fell short by 14 runs.

In another match, Andhra trounced Arunachal Pradesh by 261 runs with Abhishek Reddy (136) and skipper K S Bharat (100) playing key roles and Kerala scored over Goa thanks to Rohan Kunnummal's superb 134.



Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 340 for 6 in 50 overs (B Sai Sudharsan 121, N Jagadeesan 107, B Aparajith 36, M Shahrukh Khan 28, Ravi Kiran 3/69) beat Chhattisgarh 326 for 8 in 50 overs (Harpreet Singh Bhatia 121 (129 balls, 11X4, 2X6), Amandeep Singh 115 (99 balls, 5X4, 5X6), R Sonu Yadav 3/47) by 14 runs. TN: 4 points, Chhattisgarh: 0.



Andhra 367 for 3 in 50 overs (Abhishek Reddy 136 (133 balls, 11X4, 4X6), K S Bharat 100 (84 balls, 7X4, 2X6), Ashwin Hebbar 60, K Nitish Kumar Reddy 38 (15 balls, 1X4, 4X6) beat Arunachal Pradesh 106 all out in 38 overs (B Ayyappa 3 for 15) by 261 runs. Andhra: 4 points, Arunachal: 0.



Goa 241 for 8 in 50 overs (Darshan Misal 69, Suyash S Prabhudessai 34, Deepraj Gaonkar 32, Akhil Scaria 3/34) lost to Kerala 242 for 5 in 38.1 overs (Rohan Kunnumal 134 (101 balls, 17X4, 4X6), Sachin Baby 51 not out (54 balls, 3X4, 1X6) by five wickets. Kerala: 4 points, Goa: 0.



Bihar 158 all out in 47.5 overs (Sachin Kumar 33, Raghuvendra Pratap Singh 31, Jayant Yadav 3/26, Nishant Sindhu 3/34) lost to Haryana 159 for 1 in 22.2 overs (Himanshu Rana 101 not out (57 balls, 12X4, 3X6), Yuvraj Singh 32 not out) by nine wickets. Haryana: 4 points, Bihar: 0.

Agarwal slams ton as Hyderabad pip Saurashtra

Skipper Tanmay Agarwal led from the front with a 119-ball 124 as Hyderabad put up a strong batting display to beat Saurashtra by five wickets in a Vijay Hazare Trophy Group A match in New Delhi.

Chasing a challenging 313, Hyderabad responded in style as Agarwal and Rohit Rayudu put up a strong 214-run opening stand and batted till the 35th over.

But the duo departed in quick succession in the 35th over and the match hung in balance with Hyderabad needing 34 in 35 balls when Ravi Teja got out for a 23-ball 34.

But Tilak Varma played an useful knock of 45 from 36 balls (2x4, 2x6) before Tanay Thyagarajan and Mickil Jaiswal sealed the win with seven balls to spare.

Put in to bat, Saurashtra posted a challenging 312 for nine with wicketkeeper-batter Harvik Desai anchoring their innings with a 120-ball 102.

Wickets kept falling around him but the Saurashtra opener held fort with useful partnerships in the middle order. For Hyderabad Elligaram Sanketh was the top-wicket-taker with 4/62, while Anikethreddy claimed 3/35.

After Desai got out, skipper Jaydev Unadkat slammed a 17-ball 30, while Chetan Sakariya smashed four sixes and two fours en route to his 14-ball 36 not out to take them past the 300-mark.

Brief Scores: Saurashtra 312/9; 50 overs (Harik Desai 102; Elligaram Sanketh 4/62, Anikethreddy 3/35) lost to Hyderabad 314/5; 48.5 overs (Tanmay Agarwal 124, Rohit Rayudu 83, Tilak Varma 45; Chetan Sakariya 2/48, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja 2/63) by five wickets.

Gujarat 195/9; 50 overs (Bhargav Merai 61; Ankit Rajpoot 4/30) lost to Uttar Pradesh 197/4; 47 overs (Rinku Singh 68 not out, Priyam Garg 47, Akshdeep Nath 47 not out) by six wickets.

Himachal Pradesh 362/4; 50 overs (Shubham Arora 133, Amit Kumar 120; Bikash Singh 3/75) b Manipur 163/8; 50 overs (Rex Rakumar 36; Sidharth Sharma 2/28, Mayank Dagar 2/26, Akash Vasisht 2/24) by 199 runs.

Chandigarh 255/6; 50 overs (Shivam Bhambri 59, Gaurav Puri 53 not out, Bhagmender Lather 48, Arslan Khan 43; Chiranjit Paul 2/31, Rana Dutta 2/48) b Tripura 251/9; 50 overs (Wriddhiman Saha 101, Rajat Dey 78; Rohit Dhanda 5/68, Sandeep Sharma 3/27) by four runs.

Ramandeep bags hat-trick as Punjab rout Baroda

Medium pacer and powered Punjab to a nine-wicket win in their Vijay Hazare Trophy Group D match in Mumbai.

Opting to bat, Baroda were skittled out for 81 in 20.4 overs with Ramandeep wrecking havoc during a dream spell of 4-0-17-5, while left-arm spinner Abhishek Sharma picked up 3/17.

In reply, Punjab cruised to the target in 12 overs to seal their second win in as many matches. Opener Prabhismaran Singh led their chase with an unbeaten 62 from 48 balls.

Baroda had a decent start in a 57-run opening stand. But all hell broke loose after Aditya Waghmode (24) was run out by Harpreet Brar.

Sharma dismissed Mitesh Patel (2) in addition of just four runs, and thereafter, Ramandeep got into the act when he bagged his hat-trick by dismissing Vishu Solanki (0), Ninad Rathva (0) and skipper Amabati Rayudu (0).

The spin and pace combination of Sharma and Ramandeep kept making inroads as only two Baroda batters -- opener Jyotsnil Singh and Waghmode -- managed to reach double digits.



Brief Scores: Odisha 172; 41.1 overs (Subhranshu Senapati 55; Saransh Jain 2/38) lost to Madhya Pradesh 175/4; 31.5 overs (Shubham Sharma 69, Abhishek Bhandari 52; Rajesh Mohanty 2/35) by six wickets.

Baroda 81; 20.4 overs (Jyotsnil Singh 29, Aditya Waghmode 24; Ramandeep Singh 5/17, Abhishek Sharma 3/17) lost to Punjab 82/1; 12 overs (Prabhismaran Singh 62 not out) by nine wickets.

Jammu and Kashmir 290/9; 50 overs (Fazil Rashid 87, Abid Mushtaq 62; Chopise Hopongkyu 4/59, Nagaho Chishi 3/53) b Nagaland 196; 44.3 overs (Yudhvir Singh 4/54, Abid Mushtaq, Sahil Lotra 2/19) by 99 runs.

Paras Dogra powers Pondicherry to win over Services

An unbeaten ton by Paras K Dogra (129 not out off 121 balls) and half-centuries from K B Arun Karthick and Ankit Sharma helped Pondicherry beat Services by five wickets in a Group 'E' match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy in Ranchi.

In another match, Azim Kazi's knock of 106 (97 balls, 7 fours, 4 sixes) enabled Maharashtra to notch a three-wicket win over Bengal.

In the Pondicherry-Services match, the former won the toss and chose to field. Ravi Chauhan, who scored a ton in the upset win over Mumbai on Sunday, continued the good form with a superb 105 (117 balls, 9 fours, 1 six).

Rahul Singh contributed 81 and skipper Rajat Paliwal made 38 as Services posted a score of 302 for 6 in 50 overs.

Pondicherry lost captain and opening batter R Ragupathy (1) in the second over when Sachidanand Pandey (3 for 55) had him leg-before wicket. Jay Pandey (18), the other opener, and Karthick (78) added 35 runs before the former fell to Pandey.

This brought Karthick and Dogra, who hit 8 fours, 6 sixes, together for the third wicket and the two added 114 runs in about 20 overs to hand Pondicherry the advantage.

Despite losing Karthick and G Chiranjeevi (2), Dogra kept going and found an able partner in Sharma (54) to power the team ahead.

The 103-run stand between Dogra and Sharma for the fifth wicket took Pondicherry closer to the target. However, Sharma was dismissed at 272 and the experienced Dogra took the team home in the company of Marimuthu Vikneshwaran (13 not out).

This is Pondicherry's second win from three games.

Services had beaten Mumbai on Sunday.

In the day's other game, Maharashtra rode on Kazi's century to beat the strong Bengal team, chasing down the target of 280 off the final delivery.

Brief scores: Services 302 for 6 in 50 overs (Ravi Chauhan 105, Rahul Singh Gahlaut 81, Rajat Paliwal 38) lost to Pondicherry 303 for 5 in 48 overs (Paras K Dogra 129 not out, K B Arun Karthick 78, Ankit Sharma 54, Sadanand Pandey 3 for 55) by five wickets. Pondicherry: 4 points, Services: 0.

Railways 399 for 4 in 50 overs (Vivek Singh 136 (124 balls, 8X4, 6X6), Shivam Chaudhary 77, Mohammad Saif 62, Upendra Yadav 56 not out (23 balls, 3X4, 5X6), Shubham Chaubey 43 not out) beat Mizoram 145 for 7 in 50 overs (Taruwar Kohli 67) by 254 runs. Railways: 4 points, Mizoram: 0.

Bengal 279 for 6 in 50 overs (Sandip Kumar Gharami 127 (132 balls, 11X4, 2X6), Shahbaz Ahmed 62 not out) lost to Maharashtra 282 for 7 in 50 overs (AN Kazi 106 (97 balls, 7X4, 4X6), K M Jadhav 42, Ruturaj Gaikwad 40) by three wickets. Maharashtra: 4 points, Bengal: 0.