'Kalaignar Karunanidhi stand' inaugurated at Chidambaram stadium

Source: PTI
March 17, 2023 21:26 IST
IMAGE: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, centre, with Mahendra Singh Dhoni and former BCCI president Narayanswami Srinivasan at the M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday. Photographs: PTI

The new stand at the iconic M A Chidambaram stadium in Chennai, which has been named after former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, was opened on Friday.

 

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated the new 'Kalaignar Karunanidhi stand' in the presence of State Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, former BCCI president Narayanswami Srinivasan, and former India captain and CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni among others.

Located at the pavillion end of the stadium, the new stand was inaugurated ahead of the third India vs Australia match to be played in Chennai on March 22.

Spacious dressing rooms, a gymnasium and indoor nets facility on the first floor above the stadium are some of the new facilities available.
 
The rest of the stadium has been given a facelift and new galleries have been set up for a better spectator experience.



Former TNCA president Rupa Gurunath, who is now the Infrastructure Committee chairperson, was one of the key persons behind the renovation.

Apart from the refurbishments carried out, a museum to showcase the history of the stadium has also been set up.

The Chepauk stadium will also sport artwork and murals on the walls, featuring iconic games played there, including the famous 1986 tied Test between India and Australia.

Among those present at the inauguration were Rupa Gurunath, TNCA president P Ashok Sighamani and former CSK player Dwayne Bravo.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
