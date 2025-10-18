HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Ex India midfielder named Chennaiyin FC head coach

Ex India midfielder named Chennaiyin FC head coach

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read
October 18, 2025 17:39 IST

Clifford Miranda's first assignment as head coach of Chennaiyin FC will be the AIFF Super Cup that kicks off in Goa on October 25.

IMAGE: Clifford Miranda's first assignment as head coach of Chennaiyin FC will be the AIFF Super Cup that kicks off in Goa on October 25. Photograph: Chennaiyin FC/X

Indian Super League (ISL) side Chennaiyin FC have appointed former India midfielder Clifford Miranda as their new head coach, the club announced on Saturday.

The 43-year-old, who served as India men's U23 coach briefly in 2023, will become the first Indian full-time head coach of the club. The Goan succeeds Scotsman Owen Coyle who left the club in July.

"New Head Coach reporting for duty. Welcome Clifford Miranda," tweeted Chennaiyin FC.

Miranda had worked as assistant coach of FC Goa, Odisha FC, Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Mumbai City FC in the past.

 

He hung his playing boots after playing 45 matches for the country between 2005 and 2014.

His first assignment as head coach of the two-time ISL champions will be the AIFF Super Cup that kicks off in his home state Goa on October 25.

Chennaiyin FC are placed in a tough group with fellow ISL sides Mohun Bagan Super Giant, East Bengal FC, alongside Dempo SC who will enjoy home advantage.

The Marina Machans last tasted silverware in 2017-18 when they beat Bengaluru FC in the ISL Cup final and have qualified for the ISL playoffs just once in the last five seasons.

The coach has history on his side when it comes to the AIFF Super Cup having already won the tournament with Odisha FC in 2023 as an interim head coach, a feat he would love to repeat with his new club.

Miranda had a stellar playing career for club and country and featured as a player in the ISL for FC Goa and ATK FC in the first two campaigns of the ISL. He will look to bring his experience at play at Chennaiyin FC.

© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
