K L Rahul ruled out of third Test; Sarfaraz set for debut

K L Rahul ruled out of third Test; Sarfaraz set for debut

By REDIFF CRICKET
February 12, 2024 19:31 IST
IMAGE: K L Rahul missed the second Test after suffering from right quadriceps pain during the series opener in Hyderabad. Photograph: BCCI

K L Rahul has ruled out of the third Test against England, starting in Rajkot on Thursday, after failing to recover fully from his injury.

 

Rahul missed the second Test after suffering from right quadriceps pain during the series opener in Hyderabad.

'Rahul wasn't found to be fully fit. The medical team, it is learnt, has told the selectors that they would observe Rahul for one more week to take a call on his availability. Rahul is still at NCA and he hasn’t traveled to Rajkot,' said a report in The Indian Express.

Karnataka batter Devdutt Padikkal, who has been among the runs in the ongoing Ranji Trophy, is likely to replace Rahul for the Rajkot Test.

In Rahul's absence, Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan is set to make his long-awaited Test debut, in the third match.

"Sarfaraz will be making his debut. As KL has been ruled out for this Test, Sarfaraz will be getting his first game," a source told The Indian Express.

India could have another debutant in Rajkot with Dhruv Jurel set to replace K S Bharat as the wicketkeeper.

Meanwhile, in a big boost all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is set to comeback into the playing XI after recovering from his hamstring injury which forced him to miss the second Test in Visakhapatnam.

REDIFF CRICKET
