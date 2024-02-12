News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Rohit Stirs The MI Pot

Rohit Stirs The MI Pot

By REDIFF CRICKET
February 12, 2024 07:40 IST
Rohit Sharma

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rohit Sharma/Instagram

Days after Ritika Sajdeh criticised Mumbai Indians Head Coach Mark Boucher's explanation for removing Rohit Sharma as MI captain, Rohit took to social media with a post that intensified the IPL franchise controversy.

Following Boucher's statement on a podcast justifying the captaincy change as a 'pure cricketing decision' due to Rohit's declining batting performance in recent IPL seasons, Ritika expressed her disagreement in the comments section, noting, 'So many things wrong with this.'

In Rohit's first response since Ritika's comment, he shared a picture of his wife on Instagram with the caption, 'Always by my side @ritssajdeh.'

While seemingly an innocuous caption, Rohit's words stirred speculation among MI fans.

The Mumbai Indians captaincy saga unfolded last December, with Rohit's removal and Hardik Pandya's appointment as the new leader after being acquired by the management in late November via a trade with Gujarat Titans.

 
REDIFF CRICKET
