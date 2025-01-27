HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
K L Rahul named in Karnataka's Ranji Trophy squad

K L Rahul named in Karnataka's Ranji Trophy squad

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
January 27, 2025 16:45 IST
January 27, 2025 16:45 IST

K L Rahul

IMAGE: This will be K L Rahul's first Ranji Trophy match in five years, having last played against Bengal at Kolkata in 2020. Photograph: BCCI

K L Rahul was on Monday named in the Karnataka squad to face table-toppers Haryana in their final league match of the Ranji Trophy Elite Group C, to be played in Bengaluru from January 30.

Rahul was given a go-ahead by the BCCI medical team as the wicketkeeper batter was rehabilitating from an elbow niggle after the tour to Australia, where he played all the five Tests.

This will be Rahul's first Ranji Trophy match in five years, having last played against Bengal at Kolkata in 2020.
 
Most of the senior India players such as Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ravindra Jadeja appeared for their respective domestic sides in the previous round, but Rahul sat out of the match against Punjab which Karnataka won by an innings and 207

runs at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Rahul is expected to train with the Karnataka squad, which will be led by opener Mayank Agarwal, from Tuesday.

 

Karnataka has also received a boost in their pace bowling department with Vidwath Kaverappa making a return after missing a large part of the ongoing domestic season due to an injury.

Karnataka are placed third in Group C with 19 points behind leaders Haryana (26) and Kerala (21).

A win, preferably with a bonus point, here is mandatory for Karnataka to keep their knockouts hopes alive.

Karnataka squad against Haryana: Mayank Agarwal (captain), K L Rahul, Shreyas Gopal (vice-captain), Devdutt Padikkal, K V Aneesh, Ravichandran Smaran, K L Shrijith (w/k), Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Raj, Prasidh Krishna, Vidwath Kaverappa, Vasuki Koushik, Abhilash Shetty, Yashovardhan Parantap, Nikin Jose, Sujay Sateri (w/k), Mohsin Khan.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
