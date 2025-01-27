HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
'It Will Be A Miracle If Bumrah...'

'It Will Be A Miracle If Bumrah...'

January 27, 2025 09:55 IST

Jasprit Bumrah

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah has been recovering from a back spasm he sustained during the fifth Test against Australia in Sydney earlier this month. Photograph: BCCI

Jasprit Bumrah's participation in the ICC Champions Trophy next month looks uncertain as his recovery from a back injury continues to progress cautiously.

The fast bowler suffered a back spasm during the fifth Test against Australia in Sydney earlier this month.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India could bring Mohammed Siraj as back-up in case Bumrah fails to regain full fitness before the Champions Trophy, said a The Times of India report.

Bumrah's back is being monitored by orthopedic surgeon Dr Rowan Schouten in New Zealand, and a consultation visit is under consideration.

'The BCCI medical team is in touch with Dr

Schouten in New Zealand. The board had also planned a visit for Bumrah to New Zealand. But that hasn't happened yet. The selectors know it will be a miracle if Bumrah turns up 100% fit in the given timeline,' a BCCI source told the ToI newspaper.

'The selectors will only be informed if he is ready to take the field after the entire process is complete. The selectors will need to keep a backup plan ready for him. It will be a miracle if Bumrah makes it,' the source added.

Dr Schouten performed surgery on Bumrah when he suffered a lower back injury which kept him out of cricket for nearly a year between 2022 and 2023.

While Bumrah has been included in India's squad for the Champions Trophy, he was initially slated to feature in the third ODI against England in Ahmedabad on February 12. Given his current recovery trajectory, that scenario now seems implausible.

India has until February 12 to make changes in the Champions Trophy team, leaving the door open for Siraj, who was a surprising omission, to make a comeback.

Bumrah Steals Show At Coldplay Concert
Why India Dropped Siraj for Arshdeep in CT Squad!
The Strange Cases Of Sanju, Siraj, Karun
'India Will Struggle In Champions Trophy'
Meet India's Champions Trophy 15
