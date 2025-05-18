PIX: An air of patriotism, nationalism at IPL 2025

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
May 18, 2025 21:05 IST

Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans players line up for the Indian National Anthem ahead of their IPL game on Sunday

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans players line up for the Indian National Anthem ahead of their IPL game on Sunday. Photographs: BCCI

Patriotism was in the air at the Arun Jaitley Stadium as Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans players lined up for the national anthem ahead of their IPL clash in New Delhi on Sunday, marking the tournament's return to the national capital after the tournament's brief suspension.

 

The IPL was halted for over a week due to cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan.

Thanks to armed forces

On May 8, the Delhi Capitals squad was left shaken after their match against Punjab Kings in Dharamsala was called off midway due to air raid alerts in neighbouring Jammu and Pathankot.

On Sunday, chants of Bharat Mata Ki Jai and Vande Mataram rang around the stadium as the players made their way onto the field.

Punjab Kings players sing the national anthem ahead of their match against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on Sunday

IMAGE: Punjab Kings players sing the national anthem ahead of their match against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on Sunday.

Similar emotional scenes were witnessed earlier in the day in Jaipur, where players of Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings lined up for the national anthem ahead of their match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

The IPL teams honoured the armed forces and sang the National Anthem ahead of their respective matches. 

