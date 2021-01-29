News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Just relentless work for 200 Test wickets: Rabada

Just relentless work for 200 Test wickets: Rabada

Source: ANI
January 29, 2021 12:16 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'When you start playing you don't ever think you will be on such a list and have such statistics,' said South African pacer Kagiso Rabada

IMAGE: 'When you start playing you don't ever think you will be on such a list and have such statistics,' said South African pacer Kagiso Rabada. Photograph: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada said hard work and spending time polishing his skills has helped him become the third-fastest Proteas bowler to reach 200 Test wickets.

On Thursday, Rabada became the eighth South African to scalp 200 Test wickets and is also the fourth-youngest bowler ever to reach the milestone in the longest format of the game.

The South African bowler said he never thought of achieving such milestones when he started playing and admitted the journey to 200 Test wickets hasn't been an easy ride for him.

 

"It's a massive feat to be included among a list of such names. When you start playing you don't ever think you will be on such a list and have such statistics," ESPNcricinfo quoted Rabada as saying.

"I don't think there is a magic answer. It's just hard work and spending time on your craft and seeing where you can get better and analysing it. It hasn't all been easy," he added.

Only former Pakistan pacer Waqar Younis (7725) and compatriot Dale Steyn (7848) have delivered fewer balls than Rabada (8154) to achieve the feat.

"You find yourself trying to perfect something that might seem so simple but it's constant repetition and hours and hours of work. It's being relentless with that and trying to see how much better you can get and finding ways. It's hard and relentless work," said Rabada.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Isn't Smriti Mandhana looking gorgeous?
Isn't Smriti Mandhana looking gorgeous?
India v England series TV rights still undecided in UK
India v England series TV rights still undecided in UK
Why India could opt for seaming tracks against England
Why India could opt for seaming tracks against England
India, Pak confrontation would be a disaster: UN chief
India, Pak confrontation would be a disaster: UN chief
1 million new investors entering the market monthly
1 million new investors entering the market monthly
Osaka becomes owner of US soccer club
Osaka becomes owner of US soccer club
Bigg Boss 14: Rubina falls into the pool!
Bigg Boss 14: Rubina falls into the pool!

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

Pujara unmoved by criticism of stubborn style

Pujara unmoved by criticism of stubborn style

Team India clear first round of COVID-19 tests

Team India clear first round of COVID-19 tests

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use